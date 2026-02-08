Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Star Power Lights Up Super Bowl Commercial Breaks With Spike Lee, Serena Williams, And More Black celebrities across sports and entertainment will take part in this year's championship ads.







Black celebrities are getting their own spotlight during the highly-anticipated commercials for this year’s Super Bowl.

These superstars in entertainment and sports will make the big game even more special as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots Feb. 8. Throughout the game, fans can catch their favorites in Black Hollywood appear on Super Bowl commercials.

Spike Lee, Marshawn Lynch, and streamer IShowSpeed will star in a new commercial with Oakley Meta, showing off the possibilities with the Meta AI-powered sunglasses, as reported by ESPN. The clip shows the NFL retiree skydiving, with the Twitch star running against an airplane, as well as the “Do The Right Thing” director making a cameo at the end of the minute-long advertisement.

As for more Black elite athletes, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry will feature his face despite not making it to the actual showdown. The runningback partnered with Oikos for a Super Bowl commercial to show off his own throwing skills to impress some football fans during the game.

Outside of football, Serena Williams swung big with her ongoing partnership with telehealth company Ro. As a spokeswoman for their weight loss treatments, Williams will continue promoting the brand and her usage of its GLP-1 for her own fitness journey.

For our entertainers, Ludacris will also join the fun with his own ad for Frank’s Red Hot sauce, as Keegan Michael-Key shows off his singing chops in a new State Farm commercial. Dawn Staley will even make her Super Bowl commercial debut with a collaboration for Dove. She will feature in its 2026 Body Confident Sport campaign, promoting body positivity and confidence for all women.

Even some acclaimed Oscar winners will get their due time with a seconds-long shot. Octavia Spencer will team up with Sofia Vergara for a Boehringer Ingelheim commercial. Titled ‘Mission: Detect the SOS,’ the actresses will raise awareness for kidney damage and increased heart risk for those with Type 2 diabetes.

As sports watchers get ready for the NFL championship, they can see Black Hollywood take the limelight during game breaks.

