Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rev. Jordan Wells Boycotting Super Bowl Over Bad Bunny Halftime Performance Rev. Jordan Wells is among the conservatives boycotting the Super Bowl in protest of Bad Bunny's halftime performance.







Rev. Jordan Wells is among the conservatives set to boycott Super Bowl LX over Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

In a Feb. 2 appearance on TMZ Live, avid Kansas City Chiefs fan Rev. Wells explained that his Super Bowl boycott has nothing to do with his team missing the big game. Instead, Wells joined a growing conservative chorus criticizing the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny for the halftime show. Especially following the artist’s “ICE Out” comment during the previous night’s Grammys, Wells sees Bad Bunny as proof of a “divisive” agenda he thinks the NFL is supporting, arguing that the singer’s calls for love were overshadowed by a political message he finds inappropriate for the Super Bowl stage.

“When I was growing up, we never even talked about the Super Bowl and politics. It was the one thing as Americans that caused us all to unite,” Wells said. “Whether it was racism or the Civil Rights Movement, it was always the Super Bowl where we weren’t Black, we weren’t white. We weren’t Democrats. We weren’t Republicans. We were American.”

Good morning and Happy Monday to everyone who appreciated Bad Bunny's very real and heartfelt appeal to humanity, "ICE out… We're not savage. We're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."



Looking forward to his halftime show!pic.twitter.com/DZs2lBJkZo — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 2, 2026

According to Wells, Bad Bunny has traded entertainment for activism, using his platform in a way that Wells believes unfairly vilifies those who support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the country.

“If you are going to be on a platform that big, like Michael Jackson, like Prince, like the others, they stayed out of politics. You should not be a person who wants to demonize half of the country,” he quipped.

“Americans are tired of celebrities that make $20 million a year telling us that we are bad people because Middle America, Southern American wants secure borders, and we want our immigration enforced. We’re tired of it,” he added.

While the reverend maintains that the football field is no place for political agendas, he fears that selecting Bad Bunny has already made this year’s halftime show more political than it should be.

“I expect this Super Bowl to be the most political Super Bowl we have ever seen, because of who they picked and because of how the NFL has handled that,” he added.

Wells also thinks the NFL is sending a message of support to those who agree with Bad Bunny’s “ICE Out” agenda.

“The NFL is obviously sending a message to half of the country that voted for Trump that ‘We don’t care how you feel. We don’t care what you think,'” he said.

Roger Goodell hears Bad Bunny scream "ICE OUT" at the Grammys, rumors swirl he's planning to rock a dress for LGBTQ icons, knows his music's full of demonic vibes, watched him clown NFL fans on SNL for not speaking Spanish… and STILL insists the Halftime Show will "unite… pic.twitter.com/evvwUHmLdt — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) February 3, 2026

Wells’ criticism stands in direct opposition to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who recently reaffirmed his support for Bad Bunny and praised him as “one of the great artists in the world,” saying he will use the Super Bowl stage to unite viewers.

“Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” Goodell told reporters.

“But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and that this platform is to use to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that,” he continued. “I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

