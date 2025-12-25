Black Christmas Songs: The Holiday Playlist You Need In Your Rotation

Black artists have contributed to the most vital Christmas music of our time through soulful classics and energetic R&B holiday songs.

These songs are more than just soundtracks for the holidays. They create a musical tapestry of love, family, hope, joy and culture that continues to resonate through time. These songs are a festive treat that also embody togetherness.

“This Christmas”

Donny Hathaway, a legendary R&B and soul singer, released “This Christmas” in December 1970. This timeless holiday original beautifully blends jazz, gospel, and soul. Recorded in Chicago, it’s part of the Soul Christmas ethos. “This Christmas” is widely regarded as one of the most performed Christmas songs ever, and its warmth and groove encapsulate the holiday spirit in Black communities worldwide.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You”

In 1994, Mariah Carey included the song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in her Merry Christmas album. The song has maintained its position as the top Christmas anthem through its continuous reign over holiday charts and playlists. The song established itself as the foremost contemporary Christmas song while creating substantial cultural and commercial influence.

“Christmas in Hollis”

The Queens, New York, hip-hop group Run-DMC released the holiday rap song “Christmas in Hollis” during 1987. The holiday rap track combines hip-hop elements with Christmas spirit to portray Hollis holiday celebrations in a lighthearted way. The song “Christmas in Hollis” debuted on Nov. 25, and has since become a holiday favorite that demonstrates its lasting popularity, as well as its distinct combination of hip-hop and seasonal joy.

“The Christmas Song”

Nat King Cole created the legendary Christmas tune “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” which stands as one of the most memorable holiday songs ever recorded. The song was written in 1944 and recorded two years later in 1946, before Nat King Cole released his definitive stereo version in 1961. The song has become an essential part of holiday radio broadcasts and family celebrations because of its everlasting warmth and vivid seasonal imagery which includes the delightful scent of chestnuts roasting and the cold touch of Jack Frost. The song’s eternal charm continues to attract listeners across different age groups which establishes it as a definitive holiday season standard.

“8 Days of Christmas”

The R&B powerhouse trio Destiny’s Child released the song “8 Days of Christmas” in 2001 as part of their album 8 Days of Christmas. The cheerful holiday song honors the season’s spirit of gift giving and its joyful atmosphere. The song combines R&B elements with pop music which makes it suitable for Christmas parties and contemporary music playlists.

“Give Love on Christmas Day”

In 1970, the Jackson 5 released “Give Love on Christmas Day” as part of their Motown legacy. The soulful holiday song delivers a timeless message about love and togetherness. The song serves as a genuine seasonal reminder of the holiday spirit and remains a staple on soul and pop station classic holiday playlists.

“Sleigh Ride”

In 1992, TLC, the famous ’90s R&B trio, produced a soulful R&B version of the popular winter song “Sleigh Ride.” The track from A LaFace Family Christmas album regularly appears on holiday music rotations and R&B radio channels. Through their playful soulful performance, TLC transforms the traditional holiday song into a fresh musical expression that connects classic Christmas music with the dynamic spirit of the 1990s.

“No Time Like Christmas”

In 2022, R&B superstar Chris Brown released “No Time Like Christmas” as part of the album, It’s Giving Christmas. The modern R&B holiday track brings a sultry romantic contemporary perspective to Christmas music.

