News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Chicago Mother Blessed With Paid-Off Car In Christmas Giveaway By Millionaire Influencer The giveaway was sponsored by millionaire influencer Kenny Smith.







A Chicago mother has received a Christmas miracle, getting a note-free car through a giveaway by a millionaire influencer.

Kenneth Smith has gone viral this holiday season for his toy drives and car giveaways across the country. In his latest iteration, a mother in Chicago has a new car to make the season extra bright.

Smith recorded the woman winning the giveaway in a heartwarming clip and shared it on social media. He expressed his immense gratitude for being able to change lives this Christmas in such a monumental way.

“Man this has got to be the most fulfilling thing to do in life GIFTING ANOTHER PERSON A PAID OFF CAR… words can’t explain how happy I feel doing this for my city !”

In the emotional clip, Smith announced the Chicago mother as the winner of his car giveaway. The woman entered her brand-new vehicle while wiping away tears as community members cheered her on.

“You don’t have no note, you don’t have nothing. Only thing you got to go do is get insurance,” explained Smith to the elated winner.

At the end of the clip, he added, “We just finished the giveaway, y’all. This is the family who won the car. We got a paid off Chevy. “

Smith has played his own version of Santa during this holiday period. The millionaire-maker influencer has garnered nearly 400,000 followers for his financial savviness and inspiration to future wealth-builders.

Before showing love to the family in Windy City, Smith spread more Christmas joy in Miami. Families in South Beach also received new toys, with one special winner receiving a paid-off car for the New Year.

However, Smith took things up a notch in both cities with a Walmart shutdown, providing families with carts filled with paid gifts and a $20,000 giveaway. Giving back to the Chicago suburb where he grew up, Smith has taken over the city and social media with his displays of generosity this Christmas.



