News by Sharelle Burt 30 Historically Black Churches Receive $8.5M In Grants From National Trust For Historic Preservation Historic Black churches have been labeled as the cornerstones of communities for centuries....







Thirty historically Black churches of different denominations were named recipients of $8.5 million in grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund to preserve historic African American sites, according to a press release sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

As part of the third annual Preserving Black Churches (PBC) grant program, 30 churches nationwide will be added to a $60 million initiative that gives church leadership and its congregation funding to protect their legacies and historic context with financial and technical expertise. With the 2025 grants ranging between $50,000 and $500,000, named these worship spaces will be able to address crucial preservation issues like threats of demolition, needed maintenance that may have been pushed aside, and more, in addition to giving resources to heighten stewardship plans, enhance asset management, and increase fundraising.

Historic Black churches across America have been labeled as the cornerstones of communities and “safe spaces” as they are considered faith centers amid social change. Their presence is looked upon for being resilient and playing a key role in shaping Black American history. Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Fund, called the grant investment “an honor” as preserving the sites will help inspire a future generation. “We are honored to support the ongoing legacies of these churches, which have stood at the forefront of social progress for generations,” Leggs said.

“This $8.5 million investment marks a critical step in safeguarding historically Black churches as enduring symbols of faith, strength, and community leadership. By preserving them, we ensure that their powerful presence continues to live on in their communities and inspire future generations.”

Supported by Lilly Endowment Inc., the 2025 recipients include St.Paul United AME Church and the Historic Bethel Baptist Church Community in Birmingham, Alabama; Boynton United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas; the A.M.E. Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina; New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, and others.

Soapstone Baptist Church in Pickens County, South Carolina, also received $250,000 in grants from the program. The site grounds include a church, one-room school, slave cemetery, and rock outcrops used by the Cherokee nation for centuries for cooking.

In addition to the Soapstone Preservation Endowment (SPE), funding from PBC will help protect what leaders call a “special place in South Carolina history.” When we began our work, few believed that we could ever achieve an audacious $1 million goal. Yet, in less than three years and with the benefit of this generous award, we stand within sight of the finish line,” SPE Chairman Carlton Owen said.

“We have faith that God will continue to bless this important work as we seek to obtain the remaining $200,000 needed to forever protect and promote this special place in South Carolina history.”

RELATED CONTENT: CDC Partners With Black Churches To Continue COVID-19 Outreach