Black Churches Can Apply For Grant To Preserve African American Heritage

Black churches nationwide can now apply for tens of thousands of dollars in grant money to preserve their historic buildings. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund at the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced that the application period is officially open for its Preserving Black Churches grant program.

The $60 million national initiative is dedicated to uplifting historically Black churches and the communities that preserve this vital history, according to a news release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Historically Black churches or congregations are eligible to apply. Grants range from $50,000 to $500,000. Churches can use the money to redesign and strengthen their historic preservation efforts.

According to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, eligibility for the program is limited to sites of historical significance to African American heritage. Some examples include active congregations in historic buildings that are at least 50 years old, as well as churches designed by Black architects and builders. Black churches that repurposed over the years for arts and cultural programming are also encouraged to apply.

The Significance of Preserving African American Heritage in Black Churches

Black churches are significant to preserving African American heritage because they have served as places of community, resistance, education, and refuge for African Americans throughout history. In addition to spirituality, Black churches remain a powerful force for collective identity and often are the foundation for political progress.

Ever since President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would cut off federal funds for K-12 schools, he claims that it would indoctrinate students based on “discriminatory equity ideology.” Educators and civil rights advocates worry that African American history will be watered down. In Florida, for example, state leaders banned AP African American studies. Also in Florida, educators are wrongly teaching students that Black people benefited from slavery because it taught those enslaved “useful skills.”

Black churches will fill that gap in preserving African American history.

For complete eligibility details and to begin your application, visit the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s website.

