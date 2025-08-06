Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black College Grad Announces Run For Mayor Of Metro Atlanta City Sam Foster wants to bring modern leadership to the city of Marietta.







A recent college graduate has announced his candidacy for mayor of Marietta, a city located in the Metro Atlanta area.

Sam Foster moved to the area in 2019 to attend school at nearby Kennesaw State University. While matriculating, he grew fond of the area and its people. However, he noticed some systemic issues that stunted its growth.

Since graduating with his Bachelor’s in Information Technology in 2022, Foster has remained a part of the Marietta community. He led a local nonprofit and attended city council meetings. He also helped residents stay connected and active through a communal bike ride.

“A new Marietta is possible, and it’s going to require new ideas,” shared Foster in his official campaign video. “Our community is ready for a vision that will build a Marietta that works forever. Leadership requires the courage to listen, the vision to lead, and the commitment to deliver.“

On his campaign website, he aims to tackle housing affordability. His plans, if elected mayor, also include fixing the streets for pedestrians and bike riders, as well as protecting green spaces while introducing fair taxes.

“We are dealing with a housing affordability crisis that isn’t being treated with the urgency it demands,” added Foster in another video. “With no clear vision for the future and a desire to maintain the status quo, it’s time for a new Marietta. One with fresh ideas, led by someone who is ready to invest in our city and deliver on the promises that we failed to fulfill for decades. Our community is ready for a vision that will build a Marietta that actually works forever.”

He also wants to invest in supportive housing and low-barrier services, as well as mental health services for unhoused people. Furthermore, he hopes to instill greater trust between residents and the local leaders they elect. As a modern leader, Foster wants Marietta to live up to its potential with a bold vision for the city.

