Durham Mayor Leo Williams Catches Heat For Referring To Youth As ‘YNs’ During Town Hall Meeting 

Leo Williams, mayor of Durham, North Carolina, is catching heat for referring to the city’s young people as “YNs,” a slang term meaning “young n***as” during a town hall discussion about gun violence, with voters labeling it as “offensive,” Blavity reports.

The town hall took place on July 3 at Rookie’s Sports Bar, where Williams addressed pressing issues in Bull City, including crime, violence, and the city’s youth. Out of everything the mayor discussed, one comment stood out. “We’re dealing with some YNs out here just doing their own thing, stealing [guns] out of cars, and they don’t know how to communicate,” Williams said.

The new terminology is a slang term rooted in African American culture, labeling young Black people who potentially engage in destructive activity, made popular on social media. However, critics feel it was of bad taste, especially coming from a former Durham Public Schools teacher, as it reinforced stereotypes, implies a racial slur, and puts an unfair label on youth. ”As someone who brags about being a former educator, you know the power of words,” Durham writer and activist Paul Scott said, according to The News & Observer.

“You know that people would take you calling young Black men breaking into cars YNs, people would take that and run with it. Durham already gets bashed enough.”

But Black social media users are defending Williams, questioning why the mayor, who is Black, is receiving backlash for use of the term. “What? Even Black people aren’t allowed to say it now? Definitely did not have THAT on my bingo card,” @jimdandy1969 said on X.

What? Even black people aren’t allowed to say it now? Definitely did not have THAT on my bingo card — JimDandy (@JimDandy1969) July 18, 2025

Other users said they are “pretty sure he’s allowed to say it,” and Williams agrees.

Following the backlash, the mayor has stood his ground, claiming he was simply keeping it real with the audience. “It was me responding to an audience in the context in which we were having a conversation,” the mayor said. “I’m not taking back the context of that conversation, and I’m not going to apologize either,” he said. “My reference is, these youngins on the street are killing each other, something has to be done. I wish people would focus on that, rather than two letters that came out of my mouth.”

During his remarks, the mayor and business owner touched on how guns are taking the place of kids simply fighting. “Young people used to just fight, but now they reach for guns, he said. “No value for life, that’s what we’re dealing with. And they’re 12 years old.”

Data from the Durham Police Department reveals 92 people had been shot in the city just in 2025 as of July 12. Twenty-seven of those victims have been described as Black men.

However, Williams understands his role as a leader and released a statement to those hurt by the slang usage. “For the folks that I know and respect who are hurt by how this has materialized into something else, I apologize,” the mayor said.

“I also apologize around the fact that even though the intent was something different, there may be a young person who is taking what they’re seeing and thinking that they’re undervalued, and that is not something that I want.”

