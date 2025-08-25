News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Conservative Influencer Welcomes Trump’s Call To Send National Guard To Chicago A Black MAGA supporter in Chicago is welcoming Trump's call for National Guards to her city.







A Black conservative woman in Chicago is welcoming Donald Trump’s plan to deploy the U.S. National Guard to her city, similar to what’s being done in the nation’s capital.

Danielle Carter-Walters, a personal fitness trainer and co-founder of Chicago Flips Red, believes Trump was talking about her when he recently told reporters inside the Oval Office that “African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago, please.”

“We knew he had been listening to us,” Carter-Walters told the Chicago Sun-Times. “When I saw it, I said, ‘Oh, wow.’ We’ve been asking for it in our videos. Now, he’s doing it.”

Her remarks come just days after Trump reiterated his plans to expand federal troop deployments to Chicago, following the militarized presence in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. While critics argue the president is singling out blue cities with Black mayors, Carter-Walters insists her community urgently needs military intervention to keep its streets safe.

“Yes, I do,” said Carter-Walters, who lives in Marquette Park. “Our communities are out of control. The destruction. The devastation of what’s happening. We are being displaced out of our homes by illegal aliens.”

“I stay on the South Side of Chicago. I’m living the experience. You can’t sit in your car without worrying about being robbed, mugged, shot, carjacked. We definitely need something to be done,” she added.

Speaking with reporters on Aug. 22, Trump boasted his support among Black voters and pointed to his Black MAGA base in Chicago while defending his expanded use of federal troops on U.S. soil, an effort he has claimed is to “crack down on crime” in select cities.

“I did great with the Black vote, as you know. And they want something to happen. So I think Chicago will be our next, and then we will help with New York,” Trump said.

Carter-Walters is backing up Trump’s claim, saying there are “thousands” of Black Trump supporters and even more supporting in silence.

“There’s a lot of us, thousands, silently supporting us,” she said. “People think that Black women can’t be MAGA. People are starting to see there’s a lot of us.”

Trump has called the troop deployment in Washington, D.C., a success, even though most arrests there have been tied to immigration violations. Reports indicate the Pentagon is preparing to send personnel into Chicago as early as September, amid Trump’s claim of having the authority to carry out “takeovers” of cities across the country.

