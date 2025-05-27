Education by Keka Araújo Ninth Degree, No Stopping Him: Meet 86-Year-Old Hurl Taylor Emory University’s Oldest Grad Looking ahead, Taylor, who describes himself as “semi-retired,” plans to integrate his Goizueta education into his business and legal ventures.







Hurl Taylor, 86, a dedicated member of Perimeter College’s Dean’s Advisory Board, has once again earned the distinction of being the oldest graduate at Emory University, this time for the class of 2025.

The Emory News Center highlights Taylor’s journey from Vietnam to Emory Law, Candler, and Goizueta, and what he’s learned from a life dedicated to knowledge in service of others. This milestone marks his ninth advanced degree and his fourth from Emory.

Taylor graduated with a master’s in business for military veterans (MBV) through a new program at Emory’s Goizueta School of Business, where he is part of its inaugural graduating cohort. This isn’t his first time as Emory’s most senior graduate; he also held that title in 2016 when he completed a master of Religion and Public Life (MRPL) at Candler School of Theology.

The university highlighted Taylor on its Instagram page, writing, “As the Goizueta community prepares for commencement, we’re proud to spotlight Hurl Taylor 25MBV. At 86, he’s earning his fourth Emory degree and continuing a lifelong journey of service and learning. A veteran, attorney, professor, and business owner, Hurl now mentors others through the Master’s in Business for Veterans program. 🎓”

His academic journey at Emory also includes a 1985 juris doctorate and a 1986 master’s in litigation, both from the university’s law school. In addition to his impressive academic record, Taylor holds five additional advanced degrees from other institutions.

“I have been accused of being a lifelong learner, and I plead guilty to it,” Taylor said. “It all started many years ago. As a young boy growing up, I used to try to read some of the novels that my mother had in her small library, like ‘Pride and Prejudice.’”

Known for his passion for empowering students and strengthening the community, Taylor finds a strong connection with Emory.

“There’s great familiarity here, and it goes back to reputation,” he said. “Emory takes care of all its students. They look at their financial wealth, their health and their spiritual well-being. It’s just the complete package.”

A significant factor in his return for the MBV program was the opportunity to connect with fellow veterans. Taylor, a U.S. Army veteran and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, found a unique camaraderie among his classmates. “As veterans, we have our own language,” he explained. “We sometimes forget that we are in a civilian world, and we’ll revert back to military talk — you know, the bathroom is the head; the kitchen is the galley.”

He added, “I also know there are many times I can relate to classmates only because I’m a veteran. Some of these folks have seen combat. They’ve had to watch each other’s backs. And even in class, we’re watching out for each other.”

Victoria Johnson, a classmate who served four years in the U.S. Air Force, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the bond formed through shared military experience and Taylor’s personal qualities. “I sat by Hurl on my first day of class and was immediately put at ease with his presence,” Johnson said. “I had been nervous about my classes and the academic environment. Understanding the courage it has taken Hurl to go through his career and life made me realize I could settle in and make it through.”

Johnson described Taylor as “an incredible mentor and friend,” adding, “He is authentic and honest and truly lives by his values.”

While Taylor’s personality is outgoing, he acknowledged the challenges of adapting to the technological aspects of the business program. “I noticed one thing that was not a strong suit for me: computer skills,” he said.

Ken Keen, associate dean for leadership at Goizueta and a retired Army lieutenant general, recalled Taylor’s initial inquiries about technology. “Shortly after he was accepted to the program, he asked me what kind of computer he needed. I soon realized he had never owned a computer.”

Taylor credited his younger classmates with helping him navigate the digital world.

“In society today, things are moving very rapidly,” the octogenarian observed. “I watched how my young classmates were bringing out all these fancy iPads — and i-this and i-that — and I was just amazed. I said, ‘I’m going to learn from these folks.’ And my peers helped me a lot with my digital skills.”

Keen lauded Taylor’s perseverance, stating that his willingness to learn new digital skills is “a great lesson that we are never too young or old to take on new challenges and learn.”

Taylor believes that learning involves absorbing both the curriculum and the dynamics of different communities. “My curiosity is piqued by just pure observation and listening,” he said.

With his new MBV, Taylor hopes to assist friends and family with their small business needs. His motivation for pursuing multiple degrees stems from a fundamental desire to learn and to use that knowledge to help others. “You need to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s just as simple as that.”

Looking ahead, Taylor, who describes himself as “semi-retired,” plans to integrate his Goizueta education into his business and legal ventures.

RELATED CONTENT: St. Louis Legend Jenifer Lewis Awarded Honorary Doctorate, Tells WashU Graduates To Prioritize Mental Health