Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Young Black Conservative Abruptly Resigns From Georgia Republican Party Stembridge was a growing voice for the young conservative movement on a state and national scale.







A young, Black conservative has stepped down from his position within the Georgia Republican Party.

Ja’Quon Stembridge used his conservative platform to take on the role of assistant secretary for the state’s GOP. However, his tenure was cut short with a surprising resignation. Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon announced Stembridge’s resignation in a brief statement to social media on Nov. 29.

Statement from Chairman Josh McKoon:



Today I announce the resignation of Ja’Quon Stembridge as Assistant Secretary of the Georgia Republican Party, effective November 29, 2025.



The Georgia Republican Party will move promptly to fill the vacancy in accordance with our bylaws. — GAGOP (@GaRepublicans) November 30, 2025

“Today I announce the resignation of Ja’Quon Stembridge as Assistant Secretary of the Georgia Republican Party, effective November 29, 2025. The Georgia Republican Party will move promptly to fill the vacancy in accordance with our bylaws,” wrote McKoon.

However, the vague statement prompted public suspicion about what happened. According to WSB-TV, Stembridge removed his social media pages following his resignation.

11Alive reports that Stembridge first assumed the role in early 2025. A native of Greene County, a lake country region of the state, Stembridge gained traction on social media for his conservative views. His growing profile led to his position within the GOP.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed more on his campaign to secure the position for the conservative organization. Earlier this year, he spent the latter half of his freshman year at the University of North Georgia to campaign for the position. The 19-year-old ran on a platform of galvanizing young voters to join the conservative cohort.

While the Black conservative had grand ambitions to boost the party’s outreach, his stint came to an early end, with no direct word from Stembridge himself. However, some X accounts have reported that Stembridge was part of a child sex predator sting, allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old boy. Despite allegations on social media, local news outlets have yet to confirm their validity.

Newly elected Georgia GOP Secretary JaQuon Stembridge was caught in a child sex predator sting, allegedly attempting to meet a 14-year-old boy.



He chairs the Georgia Teen Republicans, a high school organization, and is a member of the Georgia Young Republicans.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YZi5asOi9G — AF Post (@AFpost) November 30, 2025

Neither StemBridge nor the Georgia Republican Party has spoken out to deny the looming allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: A TikToker From Georgia Wants To Make History As Second-Youngest Black Woman In Congress