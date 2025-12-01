A TikToker From Georgia Wants To Make History As Second-Youngest Black Woman In Congress 

Bri Woodson may not be the first media personality to transition into politics, but she intends to be one who brings about change for the better.

The TikToker has her sights set on becoming the second-youngest Black woman elected to Congress in 2026. Woodson has already begun her campaign for the midterm elections, raising awareness on her progressive stances to positively impact Georgia’s 12th district, which covers the eastern and southeastern parts of the state.

A self-proclaimed “Daughter Of The Deep South,” Woodson’s rural Georgia roots have shaped her challenges and purpose. Woodson’s triumphant story details her overcoming addiction to become a mental health counselor and advocate, all while creating her own social media presence to shed light on social issues.

“As someone who recognizes struggle and who knows what it means to want to be heard and not be able to, when I think of how I describe myself to others, one word comes to mind: a fighter. I am such an advocate for others. I want to always have my voice be an extension of others,” she shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The 31-year-old has already gone toe-to-toe with national policies on TikTok under the handle @thecontroversialblonde. With over 1 million likes on her growing channel, her viral clips, mainly about Black history lessons in jeopardy at public schools, offer insight while directly challenging the current administration.

She added, “You see the changes in the current administration, the fear of it. It was a call to action like I never felt before. I’ve never held public office before, but it was just called to me, and I had to do something. We have to try something different.”

Now, Woodson plans to take her natural speaking skills to the House floor. Already able to build an audience, she hopes to create a new coalition of Georgia voters outside Atlanta to spark progressive change.

She continued, “I want to really highlight the rural counties in District 12. Our rural counties, especially down here in the South, are struggling with infrastructure, access, and funds. They all matter. And I’ve planted myself in rural counties for the majority of my adult life, and it’s something I’m super passionate about.“

Woodson has already held leadership positions in local and national political organizations, including serving as the state lead for the Fight Against Fascism Organization and holding additional positions within the Young Democrats of Georgia. Woodson’s advocacy goes beyond a career in politics, but a years-long dedication to change at a grassroots level.

She hopes that not only her social media presence, but also her background as a substance abuse counselor will help build a connection with future constituents who may disagree with her views.

Of her day job, Woodson adds, “I am in rooms of adult learners every single day. I get the option of saying, ‘Oh, you don’t agree with me…’ I have to figure out how to adjust my language to explain neuroscience of the brain to a former gang leader and a former CEO across the room. So when I realized that I can be the person that bridges the gap, it set off a light bulb, because we need more dialogue over division. And that’s one of my biggest goals.”

Her priority on healthcare and mental health support drives her campaign. Woodson also plans to revive bipartisanship and pass legislation that she thinks both sides of the aisle can get behind.

It’s her influence on social media and her community, however, that makes her stand out among a sea of first-time congressional hopefuls. While not all her followers translate to voters, her continued outreach to diverse people remains a core part of her mission.

“My platform has helped me, first of all, understand the power of the internet and outreach, and that is something that makes my candidacy and my race just historic in and of itself. I’ve learned how to talk to people. And how to present myself as a voice that is strong enough to be a leader. It also helped me understand that my voice is powerful enough to amass a platform of over 100,000 people.”

With the midterm elections a little under a year away, Woodson is preparing for the primaries by hitting the campaign trail to make history in Congress.

