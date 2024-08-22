News by Mitti Hicks Black Couple Acquires A 120-Room Full-Service Hotel In Louisiana After Raising $2.8M This is the second property Norland and Dr. Amina James acquired in the south.







Norland and Dr. Amina James, the Black couple who made history by purchasing the Quality Inn in Memphis Northeast, just secured another property in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

As Black Enterprise previously reported, in 2022, the two acquired the 70-room Memphis property for $3.85 million with the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors. They then raised $2.8 million to purchase Wyndham Lake Charles – a 120-room full-service hotel.

According to Development Wyndham, less than 2 percent of hotel owners nationwide identify as Black.

While the hotel is currently open for reservations, renovations are underway to transform the property into an upscale Wyndham resort with a restaurant, bar, and meeting space by 2025.

“We’re creating a space that is for everyone,” Dr. Amina says. “It will be the perfect choice of accommodations for vacations, family reunions, and business trips alike.”

Black Business reports that the hotel project is backed by a majority of Black investors and managed by the Black-owned management company Synergy Hospitality Group.

Inside the hotel, guests will immediately notice what the owners call “affordable luxury.” The hotel features a two-story lobby with charming black-and-white tiled flooring, abundant natural light, and the newly branded hotel restaurant Renaissance Bar & Grill, which will offer southern comfort food with a Creole flair.

Located three hours from Louisiana’s bustling city, New Orleans, Lake Charles is considered the state’s playground, with a beautiful blend of Cajun, Creole, and Native American influences.

There’s no shortage of fun in Lake Charles. The city hosts approximately 70 festivals annually, attracting thousands of visitors annually.

“Lake Charles is such a great place to visit with family and friends,” Norland said in a statement. “There’s so much to do from the casinos to sports and festivals. It’s ideal for a long weekend or quiet getaway.”