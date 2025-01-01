Black Couple’s Popcorn Company Secures Downtown Phoenix Location With The Help Of Local Nonprofit

Meet Mike and Bianca Dodd, the owners and founders of a Black-owned popcorn company called Maddie B’s Chicago Style Gourmet Popcorn that has opened its doors in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. They were able to do this with the help of Archwood, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering economic development and supporting underserved businesses.

The grand opening, held in September, marked a significant milestone for both the local community and the Phoenix business landscape. Maddie B’s specializes in handcrafted, gourmet popcorn in a variety of flavors. The company’s mission is not only to provide a delicious product but also to create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the downtown area.

“We are thrilled to see Maddie B’s come to life in downtown Phoenix,” said Ali Nervis, executive director of Archwood. “This is the result of tireless efforts to support disadvantaged entrepreneurs and create pathways to success. We’re proud to be part of this journey and to help provide the resources and opportunities needed for Maddie B’s to bring this vision to reality.” The relationship began in 2022 when Maddie B’s participated in its first vending event at the Buy Black Marketplace hosted by Archwood Exchange.

This collaboration is part of Archwood’s broader mission to support underrepresented entrepreneurs, particularly those from Black communities, in launching and scaling sustainable businesses.

“We couldn’t have done it without the incredible support from Archwood,” said Mike Dodd. “The opportunities and resources provided by Archwood have been invaluable, and I’m excited to bring something unique to downtown Phoenix that celebrates our culture and adds to the rich fabric of this amazing city.”

The opening of Maddie B’s inside of ACRES Marketplace marks an important step in the continued revitalization of Roosevelt Row, a district known for its diversity, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit. The popcorn shop, located at 610 E Roosevelt St Unit 133, offers a unique atmosphere for visitors to sample flavors like Cheesy Caramel, Cherry Cola, and Maddie’s Jerk, with plans to expand its menu and product offerings in the future.

For more information about Maddie B’s and to view its full menu, visit MaddieBsPopcorn.com.

This news was first reported on Blacknews.com.

