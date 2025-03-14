Technology by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Dad and 16-Year-Old Son Launch New AI-Powered Financial Coaching Tool This revolutionary AI is the result of a unique collaboration between Eric McLoyd, Sr., a seasoned financial advisor and coach, and his 16-year-old son, Eric Jr., whose fascination with technology sparked the idea for this innovative tool.







A father’s determination to turn a teachable moment into a groundbreaking project has led to the creation of Coach Kai, an AI-powered financial tool that aims to make financial coaching accessible to everyone. This revolutionary AI is the result of a unique collaboration between Eric McLoyd, Sr., a seasoned financial advisor and coach, and his 16-year-old son, Eric Jr., whose fascination with technology sparked the idea for this innovative tool.

The story began when Eric Jr. got into trouble at school for using ChatGPT to complete his assignments. At first, his dad was frustrated but quickly saw the potential in his son’s ingenuity. Eric Sr. decided to channel his son’s tech-savvy instincts into a constructive project: building an AI-powered tool that could address a widespread issue—greater access for people who want financial coaching.

“I’ve met thousands of people who want and need financial coaching, but they were limited by access. Then here’s my son tapping into cutting-edge technology with curiosity and ingenuity,” said Eric McLoyd, Sr. “He just needed a constructive way to channel it.”

The result is Coach Kai, a free financial coaching tool that merges Eric McLoyd Sr.’s 10,000+ hours of financial expertise with his son’s passion for technology. Built on Eric Sr.’s proven financial coaching approach, Coach Kai delivers goal-driven interactions designed to guide users step-by-step toward financial freedom. It also provides direct access to supportive financial lessons and other educational content.

“Our vision is to make financial coaching accessible for everyone,” explained Eric McLoyd, Jr.. “And while it’s exciting to launch this tool, the best part has been working with my dad. It has really taught me the power of turning challenges into opportunities.”

For the father, Coach Kai is more than just a financial tool—it’s a story of perseverance, innovation, and family. “So here we are, father and son, ready to share Kai with the world,” he added. “Who knows? Maybe this is the beginning of my son’s journey as a financial professional.”

Learn more about Coach Kai here.

This story was first reported by Blackbusiness.com

