Black Dad Buys, Gives His 13-Year-Old Son 40 Acres of Land in California

Faheem Muhammad, an African American father and entrepreneur from San Diego, California, has gifted his son with 40 acres of land on his 13th birthday. He says that he wants to teach him the importance of land ownership and generational wealth.

Muhammad, who is the co-founder of a real estate investment firm, says that he bought the land in 2021 as a place to get away from city life.

“We see clear space, where we can uninterruptedly enjoy nature, especially growing up in a congested city like L.A. when we are out here it’s totally different,” Muhammad told CBS8.

Muhammad said he learned the importance of owning his own property and helping his community through his mother Aminah Muhammad who taught him and his siblings when they were young. Taking that as an example, he gave his son 40 acres of land when he turned 13 on March 16.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to teach him a life lesson about the land,” he said.

His son was excited about his new property, which he envisions to be an open space for camping. He said, “You could build, like, ATVs around the whole thing. Build a zipline from the mountain.”

This news first appeared on Blacknews.com