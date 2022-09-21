FYE or Nah? Black Dancer Receives Blacklash For Bringing the HBCU Majorette Experience to Her PWI

Fingers are still typing, as users get their comments all the way together regarding one of Los Angeles’ newest dance teams.

Princess Isis Lang, a Black student at the University of Southern California (USC), recently took to her Twitter account to post a video introducing her followers to a new majorette team she started, The Cardinal Divas of USC. The eight-second video posted by @princesslang0, shows the ladies dancing in the stands during their first performance.

oh nothing… i created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game. truly though i’m so blessed and can’t thank God enough. Thank you to my parents and to everyone who supported me along this LONG journey. and my girls FYE💫The Cardinal Divas of SC are UP NEXT. pic.twitter.com/vif5e02z4b — Princess👸🏾 (@princesslang0) September 19, 2022

Proud of her accomplishment, Lang added a caption to the now-viral video stating, “Oh nothing… i created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game.” The caption continued with, “Truly though i’m so blessed and can’t thank God enough. Thank you to my parents and to everyone who supported me along this LONG journey. and my girls FYE💫The Cardinal Divas of SC are UP NEXT.”

The post has been met by over 2.5 million eyes, and people had things to say about the idea of assimilating a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) tradition at a predominantly white institution (PWI).