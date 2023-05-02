Where Were The Black Designers At The Met Gala?

The Met Gala flooded timelines on the evening of May 1, as some of entertainment’s biggest stars graced the red carpet for the annual fashion-forward event. There was plenty of Black star power in the room, but not so much when it came to the Black designers.
The 2023 theme was “in honor of Karl,” an exhibition that celebrated the work of the late German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld (1933–2019), Vogue reports. He worked at prominent fashion houses during his lifetime including Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel, along with his namesake brand.
When considering this year’s theme, it might be why despite the diversity in attendees, inclusion was scarce when it came to the fashion designers who were represented. First, let’s start with the small list of Black talent who wore Black designers at the show.
First up, we have Keke Palmer who has been slaying and not playing since giving birth to her son in February. The “Nope” star looked stunning in a custom gown designed by Sergio Hudson, whom she attended the Met Gala with.
Yesss baby! The DIVA never falls far from the stage honey. Auntie loves you @KekePalmer! pic.twitter.com/wKqEqNs95x
— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) May 2, 2023
Usher was also at the Met Gala wearing Bianca Saunders, who accompanied him at the Gala.
Bianca Saunders and Usher at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ybf4RdL48W
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
The hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs had the fashion on display in custom head-to-toe Sean John put together by creative director and costume designer June Ambrose, as noted by Vogue.
Diddy at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UMer1MGwCb
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
The Bad Boy founder brought Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee as his date to the event who slayed in Marni Senofonte.
Caresha + Diddy. A MOMENT. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/euvkKedAxO
— ESSENCE (@Essence) May 2, 2023
CARESHA DEFINITELY WON WOW . #MetGala pic.twitter.com/99WAdJZjw6
— Barbie®️ (@BARBIEONGO) May 2, 2023
While Caresha opted out of wearing a Black designer, there were others who helped represent Black fashion designers. La La Anthony also wore Sergio Hudson and hosted the red carpet where she interviewed stars like rapper Ice Spice who wore Balmain designed by Olivier Rousteing.
.@IceSpicee_ speaks with La La Anthony about attending her first #MetGala
pic.twitter.com/QgzdLNXUj1
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 1, 2023
Actor Jeremy Pope attended the Met Gala with Rousteing as the pair showed off two custom designs made by the French fashion designer.
Jeremy Pope at the #MetGala with Olivier Rousteing
The bag is the iconic 'Karl Who?' bag omfg pic.twitter.com/83hv4MO2nv
— H 💎 (@chaoswintour) May 2, 2023
That makes seven Black stars who attended the Met Gala wearing Black designers with one being the designer himself. But the Black Excellence was in full display at the fashionable event.
Stars in attendance who sported pieces made by luxury fashion houses include Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, with the pregnant superstar stealing the show in a hooded Valentino white gown, adorned in 3D camellia flowers she boasted took 30 hours each to make.
"It's Valentino, baby." Rihanna walks the carpet at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5ckhQN pic.twitter.com/rVbcERDTTx
— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
Veteran supermodel Naomi Campbell wore Chanel Couture.
Naomi Campbell at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yCM0UPHtKj
— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
Thom Browne was deemed the “stylist of the night” by one critic who cited the looks worn by A-list talent including Jenny Ortega, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, and Janelle Monet.
Thom Browne was the stylist winner of the #MetGala this year! Look at the MATERIAL! pic.twitter.com/NQMgjt23J8
— Ra’ifah (@thatotherrai) May 2, 2023
Actress Michaela Coel, who co-chaired this year’s Met Gala, slayed in Schiaparelli Couture.
Co-Chair Michaela Coel stuns at the 2023 Met Gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nEiA1TV73j
— beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) May 1, 2023
Serena Williams debuted her second pregnancy in a Gucci dress.
SERENA WILLIAMS IS PREGNANT AGAIN!!!! A #MetGala REVEAL! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cUg5iuOO4t
— Kiki (@RakiyaG_) May 1, 2023
Other Black talent who attended this year’s Met Gala included Quinta Brunson, Yara Shahidi, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Viola Davis, Cardi B, Halle Bailey, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and more.
WE LOVE BLACK EXCELLENCE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/n7iuczGASv
— cordelia | FACE | SNOOZE | IIEE⁷ (@wildsidetannies) May 2, 2023
halle bailey wearing custom gucci for the #metgala pic.twitter.com/bPViwXLeRt
— ❦ (@thesoftestaura) May 2, 2023
Give Cardi her 10’s. 👌 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Rf3bj1q1KS
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 2, 2023
Kerry Washington attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/NNfyuGIpeu
— Lex in Tha City (@alexissTyler) May 2, 2023
This #MetGala was waaayy better than last year. The way I can always count on black people to serve black excellence! pic.twitter.com/0cjqN43lBR
— LivvRose 💛 (@grlbehindscrn) May 2, 2023
Mary J Blige not owning a boot company will always be one of the world’s greatest mysteries. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FBAgTdhLwS
— Fried Chicken and Moët (@DereckHarmon) May 2, 2023
Wow, I love #MetGala Mondays 💎 @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/eJtKCt7kyQ
— MTV (@MTV) May 2, 2023
Doja Cat for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/W0TBomZxX1
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
THAT’S MOTHER! Viola Davis in Valentino at the #MetGala 💕 pic.twitter.com/eLj0jouIP9
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 2, 2023
While everyone looked stunning serving their Met Gala looks, it would’ve been just as nice to see more representation from Black fashion designers.
