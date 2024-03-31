Report: Nearly 30% Of Black Employees Unlikely To Work In A State That Effectively Bans IVF

Access to reproductive health care and battles over abortion rights are hot topics. Along those lines, some 29% of Black employees are unlikely to work in a state that passes legislation banning IVF. And 16% of the workers are not inclined to consider a job offer in a state with a restrictive abortion policy.

In vitro fertilization is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm in vitro (performed or taking place in a test tube, culture dish, or elsewhere outside a living being).

Those discoveries are linked to a new report from ResumeBuilder.com, provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE. All told, 1,250 employed U.S. adults were surveyed to grasp how public policies on reproductive care affect their readiness to work in specific states.

To boot, 12% of Black pro-choice workers in states with the most restrictive abortion laws are pondering leaving. Some 18% are prone to go to work elsewhere if such legislation is passed.

Overall, 50% of respondents don’t support legislation banning IVF. The survey surmised that women were roughly twice as likely as men to have that stance (40% vs. 22%).

Resume Builder’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller shared in a news release how public policies impacting women’s health care are influencing where Americans want to live and work. She added that the survey, with views from private practice, shows individuals are putting more emphasis on evaluating their employment choices on how they conform with what they want health-wise.

She pointed out, “In response to this shifting landscape, some companies are adapting by expanding their benefits packages. This may include offering higher salaries or providing compensation for travel expenses incurred when seeking health care services out of state.”

Further, (33%) of employees residing in states with highly restrictive abortion policies against the policies are extremely likely, very likely both (7%), or somewhat likely (19%) to leave the state, the survey disclosed.

Women are more inclined than men (37% opposed to 29%) to report they would leave the state over its restrictive reproductive policies.

Still, the survey indicated that 75% of them could be convinced to have second thoughts if they gained higher pay, enhanced benefits, and other perks.

