'Nothing More Powerful Than A Woman': Loretta Devine, Vera Moore and More Honored With Legacy Award

BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 17th Annual Legacy Awards Gala was a sight to see as icons of all calibers received their flowers — from funny-woman and real-life dream girl Loretta Devine to the emotional speech delivered by Legacy honoree, Vera Moore, President & CEO of Vera Moore Cosmetics who reclaimed her time and almost brought the house down.

Following a cocktail-flowing reception at the Las Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel & Casino, hosted by ADP, guests showed out in gowns, suits, and all of their glory to celebrate the trailblazing women who’ve defied the odds and changed the world for future generations.

Anthony Gladney, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion in the department of Social Impact and Sustainability for MGM Resorts International, took to the stage as a speaker before the honorees were acknowledged.

Each Legacy honoree, Moore, Tracey Thomas Travis, EVP & CFO at The Estee Lauder Companies, and Emmy and NAACP award-winning actress Devine, stood proudly at the podium after accepting their award and embracing surprise tributes from their company executives.

Devine, whose career has spanned more than three decades, brought everyone to their feet when she graced the ballroom stage. Although she didn’t come prepared with a speech, she improvised with humor as if she was entertaining a sold-out premiere.

She began with shouting out her Texas hometown before joking with the BE family saying,

“I’m so honored. I was saying it’s about time. Everybody got that award. I didn’t even know BLACK ENTERPRISE knew who I was!”

Attendees shared a moment of laughter as Devine reflected her famous sashay moment in her role as Gloria Matthews in Waiting to Exhale.

“There is nothing more powerful than a woman,” Devine said.

“I would like to dedicate this award to my mother, who started me out very young by naming me Loretta,” she said, crediting her mother for the reason she was able to be an actress.

Moore, who was filled with so much emotion and gratitude, reflected on how her BLACK ENTERPRISE cover feature recognizing her as the first black tenant in the history of the prestigious New York Green Acres Mall positioned her family-owned business for further success. After breaking the color barrier in 1982, she went onto to land in four more malls and become the first black vendor in Walgreens’ select upscale “Look-boutique” stores for 10 years. She takes pride in creating a legacy that is memorable for her integrity, honesty, and trustworthiness.

“Full circle!,” Moore said on the verge tears as she recounted when she got the call about the award. “And I thank the Black Enterprise family.”

“There was no such thing as diversity and inclusion in an all white mall. It was difficult,” Moore explained. “When I called them and told them, they answered me back. That doesn’t always happen. Black Enterprise has always supported me.”

Having devoted over 30 years to building her corporate portfolio, Travis received her honor of the night for her leading expertise in global finance, accounting, investor relations, information technology, and the list of credentials went on. She took great pride in continuing the legacy of powerful women. Travis not only runs finance at The Estee Lauder Company, but is also a leader of the company’s women’s leadership network.

“This award is particularly special because it comes from my community, from all of you…” Travis said, reflecting on the career path that led her to the honor.

“Report after report shows us that women, especially women of color, continue to be underrepresented

at every level of management in corporate America and on corporate boards. But here in this room, I

see the pipeline of talent ready to change these statistics and for the better,” she added.

The night of empowerment included a heartfelt tribute to none other than the legendary, late Barbara Graves, presented by her son Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO & President, and the granddaughters of Barbara: Veronica Graves, Erika Graves, and Kristin Graves.

Her granddaughters described Barbara as having high expectations for young people, a low tolerance for nonsense, and a deep passion and dedication to ensure all gained access to quality education.

“She always held great admiration and respect for women who have made unshakeable commitments to provide educational opportunities, advocate for the young, and create platforms to uplift the marginalized to reach for limitless possibilities,” Kristin, BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Social Media Manager, said.

“She was a strong, determined individual ambitious for the success of Black Enterprise and for the Women of Power Summit and its participants,” Graves Jr. said about his mother.

“She was always there to lend a hand or offer words of wisdom and support.”

Senior Vice President of Global Initiative and Underrepresented Talent Strategy Executive at Bank of America, Tiffany Douglas, presented the Barbara Graves Award to Lisa Wardell, a fierce advocate for diversity, inclusion, and access to education. Leading a career for over 25 years, she currently serves as Director at American Express.

“I am appreciative and so humbled and honored to be here as a Legacy Award winner, but

especially for the Barbara Graves Legacy Award,” Wardell said. “I share a passion with Barbara Graves and that is education and the mission of educating.”

“The gift of education and the gift of being able to go to college first in my family has changed my trajectory for the rest of my life and my goal is to make that much easier and more accessible for others,” she added.