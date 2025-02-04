BLACK ENTERPRISE IS BLACK HISTORY: Suzanne de Passe

July 1981: Motown’s $10 Million Gamble

When Suzanne de Passe took the reins as president of Motown Productions, she wasn’t just leading a legendary brand—she was steering it into a new era of entertainment. BLACK ENTERPRISE’s July 1981 cover story explored her ambitious $10 million bet on television and film, proving that Motown wasn’t just about music—it was about building a media empire.

Today, as Black creatives continue to fight for ownership and control in Hollywood, de Passe’s story remains a blueprint for vision, leadership, and risk-taking. From Motown’s legacy to today’s Black-owned media ventures, the game has changed, but the stakes remain high.

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month and the rich history and diversity of BE covers the past 55 years: Black History Month 2025

