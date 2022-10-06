Black Enterprise to Honor Chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corp at Black Men Xcel Summit

BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men XCEL Summit Awards will honor Ray M. Robinson, chairman of Citizens Bancshares Corporation, next Wednesday.

The annual awards ceremony will take place during the summit’s three-day conference (Oct. 12-14) at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, MD.

In “celebrating the best of who we are” fashion, BLACK ENTERPRISE invites all to celebrate the accomplishments of several honorees who “continue to set the standard of success to which others aspire to match and exceed,” per the website.

A seasoned business executive, Robinson is the living embodiment of the purpose of the Black Men XCEL Summit. Having led seven different companies, his current position at Citizens Bancshares Corporation is a reflection of his determination as he steadily climbed the success ladder. He joined the parent company of Citizens Trust Bank in 1999 and has served as chairman since May 2003.

Robinson previously served as the president of AT&T’s Southern Region where he was charged with marketing, sales, and promotions responsibilities for AT&T’s Business and Consumer Services. He also held management positions in operations, corporate relations, and regulatory affairs in Albuquerque, Portland, Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, and New Jersey.

He maintains memberships in the NAACP, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the National Black MBA Association, and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. He serves on numerous boards of directors, including American Airlines, the Georgia Aquarium, Progressive Finance, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure, and Acuity Brand Corporation. He is also the president emeritus of the East Lake Golf Club.

Robinson holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and economics and a master of business administration in finance degree from the University of Denver Graduate School of Business.

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men Excel Summit also includes a diverse schedule of fireside chats, authors roundtable, business sessions, and workshops.

The honoree guest list also includes NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Carnival Corporation & PLC CEO Arnold W. Donald, and GroupM North America (NA) CEO Kirk McDonald.

Tickets are still available for purchase at https://www.blackenterprise.com/bmx2022/. See the full schedule here.