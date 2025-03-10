Women of Power Summit by Selena Hill Jemele Hill, Monique Rodriquez, Tunde Oyeneyin, and Minda Harts Honored at Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit The four dynamic leaders were recognized at the Luminary Awards for demonstrating exceptional leadership, driving meaningful impact, and taking an innovative approach to create change in their respective fields.







About 1,800 Black women gathered in Las Vegas this past weekend for the 19th annual BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, the premier professional development conference for women of color. The four-day event enriched attendees with the tools, connections, and information they need to elevate their careers and climb the corporate ladder.

In addition to panel discussions, one-on-one career and financial coaching, and networking opportunities, the summit honored four emerging leaders paving the way for the next generation of women executives and business titans during the third consecutive Luminary Awards Luncheon. Speaking in front of hundreds of Black women professionals, each honoree shared an inspirational message while accepting their award.

Source: L-R: Alisa Gumbs, VP/Deputy Chief Content Officer, BLACK ENTERPRISE; Monique Rodriguez, founder and CEO, Mielle Organics; Earl G. Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE; and Maya Bowie, Vice President, Marketing for Walmart US (Photo: The Tyler Twins for Black Enterprise Women Of Power 2025)

“As we celebrate three years of the Luminary Awards, I’m reminded that being a trailblazer isn’t just about where we stand today—it’s about who we’re lighting the path for ahead,” said Monique Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, during her acceptance speech. “We pave the way so the next generation can go further.”

Rodriquez, a former registered nurse, began concocting products for naturally textured hair in her home a decade ago. After selling hair products independently, Mielle received a $100 million investment from Berkshire Partners, a private equity firm, in 2021. The company was later acquired by Procter and Gamble (P&G) in a massive nine-figure deal in 2023. Today, Mielle Organics operates as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty while Rodriquez continues to play a hands-on role in managing the brand and products.

“When I started Mielle Organics in 2014 in my kitchen, it was more than just about haircare. It was truly about purpose. It was about creating products that not only empower women to embrace their natural beauty, but also to uplift and inspire them to chase their dreams fearlessly,” she said. “As Black women, we don’t just build businesses—we build communities, and we create legacies.”

Source: Minda Harts, workplace consultant, author, and speaker (Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

While receiving her Luminary Award, Minda Harts, a workplace consultant, author, and speaker, shared how attending the Women of Power Summit in 2017 inspired her to resign from an unfulfilling corporate position and to become a full-time entrepreneur.

“In the workplace, I was having panic attacks, depression, and I was suffering in silence,” she recalled. However, she said connecting her with other Black women in corporate America at the conference was refreshing and encouraging.

“It was a space where I could meet other people and talk about the things that I wasn’t talking about out loud,” said Harts. “I just felt so seen.”

Harts, whose 2019 bestseller, The Memo, was adapted into a short film starring Kayla Pratt last year, encouraged the audience to remain steadfast in their career journeys.

“Remember that you are seen and you are valued and you deserve to be in every room you enter, but not every room deserves to have you,” she told attendees.

Source: Tunde Oyeneyin, “New York Times” best-selling author, Peloton instructor, and motivational speaker (Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

Honoree Tunde Oyeneyin, a New York Times‘ best-selling author, Peloton instructor, and motivational speaker, lit up the stage while accepting her award.

“The sun doesn’t rise until I walk into the room,” she shouted while reciting the lyrics from Jorja Smith’s “Finally.” “I’m showing up for me, finally! I’m taking care of me, finally!”

After opening up about her past struggles with weight and insecurity, Oyeneyin testified that anything is possible.

“Power is your connectivity—the level of engagement you have to your purpose,” said the former makeup artist-turned-motivational speaker. “The closer you are to purpose, the stronger your power.”

During her acceptance speech, Emmy-winning sports journalist Jemele Hill talked about the importance of speaking up and advocating for herself throughout her journey as a former ESPN writer-turned-independent journalist, on-air talent, and entrepreneur. She also thanked her family and fans for their support throughout her two-decade journey, which has left an indelible mark on journalism, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Source: L-R: Alisa Gumbs, VP/Deputy Chief Content Officer, BLACK ENTERPRISE; Monique Rodriguez, founder and CEO, Mielle Organics; Earl G. Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE; and Dr. Lauren Young, VP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Travelers (Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

“As I’ve been able to take these steps and climb this ladder in my career, I realized that my problem was not that I didn’t dream big. My problem was that I didn’t dream big enough,” said Hill, the co-founder of Lodge Freeway Media and a contributing writer for The Atlantic.

Hill went on to ensure attendees that she, too, experiences the same challenges as a Black woman navigating corporate spaces.

“What I would say to all the Black women in this room is, I know people see our titles, they see our successes, they see us looking fabulous, and people from afar are often amazed by the picture that we present. But I know all too well behind that picture there is somthing else happening. Every woman in this room is going through a private struggle that we know nothing about,” she said.

However, once stepping into the awards ceremony, she says she felt an “an outpouring of love” and camaraderie.

“We all know about the private struggle,” Hill continued. “We know about the scars that we have. We know that fact that when you speak up and stand up for yourself, that comes with a lot of pain. I would say to all the women in this room who have had those scars and who are carrying that baggage, that it is OK. There are better days ahead.”