Black Enterprise’s 2022 Ultimate Buy Black Holiday Gift Guide + Sephora’s Black Beauty Bosses Picks

This year’s BLACK ENTERPRISE Ultimate Buy Black Holiday Gift Guide is a must-have!

Treat your loved ones with these products and services from a wide range of Black-owned businesses, including software, fashion and beauty products, food, tech, games, and so much more.

We said ULTIMATE so we have to add some beauty picks from Sephora’s Black-owned businesses that are on the TOP of our list!

Sephora’s Black Beauty Bosses Picks

Danessa Myricks Beauty

As a makeup artist, photographer, and entrepreneur Danessa Myricks has mastered the perfect beauty application and image and made a name for herself as one of the most creative in our makeup industry.

Here’s what we love from her collection at Sephora:

Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette

$125

The Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette focuses on eye-catching shades and opulent multichrome textures that work for the entire face. It also features a selection of 4 different palette finishes and 14 different hues that deliver intensity with each application. The palette allows wearers to easily achieve both subtle & dramatic effects with multichrome, metallic and glass-like finishes.

Available now on Sephora.com

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is our best friend in our head. Tracee says PATTERN focuses on healthy hair & encourages each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires.

Wash Day Essentials Kit

$25 (Value $34)

A super-duo designed to help strands start fresh, the Wash Day Essentials kit contains two of Pattern’s most loved formulas. The Hydration Shampoo gently cleanses curls and coils without stripping strands, and Tracee’s holy grail Leave-In Conditioner restores softness and suppleness. When combined, hair is left nourished, bouncy and defined.

Available at Sephora.com.

Shani Darden Skin care

Considered the secret behind Hollywood’s most flawless faces, expert esthetician Shani Darden sets herself apart with her results-oriented approach to skin care.

The Ultimate Glow Set

$88 (Value $135)

A youthful glow shouldn’t be complicated, and Shani’s foolproof set makes it easy and effective. Alternate nightly between age-defying Retinol Reform® Serum and brightening Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum and add firming Intensive Eye Renewal Cream twice a day for maximum benefits with minimal irritation.

Available at Sephora.com.

Fenty Skin

Rihanna stay wanting us to shine bright like a diamond and this Fenty Skin Butta Drop Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream will have your body parts doing just that! Get into it!

Butta Drop Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream

$44

Get ya holiday glow on with this limited-edition soft gold shimmer-infused Butta Drop that features a festive, cinnamon-inspired scent. The thick, rich, luxed-up body moisturizer buttas you up with a nourishing whipped oil cream loaded with nearly 25% rich butters and restorative tropical oils and extracts.

Available now on Sephora.com

Briogeo

Nancy Twine is the Founder of Briogeo, a refreshing deviation from a market saturated with products backed by big-name celebrity stylists and deep-pocketed corporations.

Mega Moisture Hair Duo

$44 (Value $64)

A deeply nourishing hair mask paired with Briogeo’s new 3-in-1 leave-in spray to detangle, hydrate, and provide UV protection for healthier-looking hair. This green smoothie-inspired value set is fortified with phytonutrient-rich ingredients like spinach, chia seeds, and cocoa seed butter to restore and lock in moisture for shinier, more manageable hair.

Available now on Sephora.com

Beauty and self-care

Bevel On-The-Go Holiday Gift Set

Award-winning men’s grooming brand, Bevel, is providing men with the best gift set for curly and textured hair this season. The Bevel On-The-Go Holiday Gift Set includes Bevel’s top-selling shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and Dark Cassis body wash in convenient, travel-ready 3.4oz pouches.

The Bevel On-The-Go Holiday Gift Set is available on GetBevel.com and select Target and Walmart stores.

AbsoluteJOI Essentials Skincare Set

Gift your loved one with this easy to use, minimalist skin care routine made by a Black woman physician, Dr. Anne Beal. The holiday bundle includes a hydrating gel foam cleanser, toner, cleanse oil, daily hydrating moisturizing cream, and skin refining night oil.

The Essential Skincare Set is available here.

Food and beverage

My Fabulous Food Luxury Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt Gift Set

Chanel Murphy-Lowe, founder and chief executive officer of My Fabulous Food, is the mastermind behind her Luxury Black Lava and Alaea Sea Salt gift set as seen on “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” This an excellent gift for the food enthusiast.

Popular and in-demand, the ultra lux gift set is available on Nordstrom.

BIPOC Box Nutcracker Gift Set

Brent Wesley, the entrepreneur, beekeeper, musician, and father of five, created BIPOC Box. The Nutcracker Gift Set includes six classic coca and white chocolate cocoa drink mixes each, two glazed ceramic handless mugs with silicon wrap, Maya Chile Chocolate Caramel popcorn, Len McAddy Pine and Balsam Fir Home Candle, Pinole artisan chocolate bar, and more.

The Nutcracker Gift Set is available at BIPOC Box.

The Guilty Grape Peach Mango Bubbly

The Guilty Grape, founded by twin sisters, is bringing the festivities right to your doorstep with their new Peach Mango Bubbly, a sparkling wine with lively bubbles and flavors. With a taste of crisp citrus, ripe sweet mango, and freshly picked peaches, this wine is a party in a glass.

The Peach Mango Bubbly is available for preorder on The Guilty Grape.

Brough Brothers Bourbon Whiskey

Brough Brothers Bourbon comes from the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky founded by three brothers. The bottle is designed to represent a piece of Kentucky’s vibrant culture: bourbon, basketball, boxing, and horse racing.

Find the Brough Brothers Bourbon near you.

Toys

HBCyoU Dolls

Created by a Hampton University alum, HBCyoU Dolls share the magic of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The HBCyoU Student Body President Doll, Hope, with her curly hair and light brown skin tone, is designed to give children a sense of ethnic familiarity and be an aspirational role model.

The HBCyoU Dolls are available on Amazon and Target.

Naturalistas Peety Deluxe “Crown and Coils” styling head

Black-owned toy company, Purpose Toys, created a new styling head, the Naturalistas Peety Deluxe “Crown and Coils” styling head. The styling head was created for children with type-4 hair, and the kit includes 20 accessories with an educational tool that teaches natural hair management.

The “Crown and Coils” styling head is available on Amazon.

Games

Little Likes Kids Joyful Carousel Memory Card Game

Little Likes Kids, founded by momprenuer Kemi Tignor, offers an educational game designed to aid in child cognitive brain development, learning, and memory. For ages three and up, the Joyful Carousel Memory Card Game teaches kids the value of being kind and playing together.

EQ Kids Crew! Full Bundle Set

Momprenuer Chelsea Elliott, founder of Somocom Lab and Macro Social Worker, offers the perfect gift set for every parent and teacher.

The EQ Kids Crew! Full Bundle Set includes a 5-inch spinning wheel with seven core emotions, an 80-page EQ Kids Crew! Writing + Drawing Journal, a little octopus that helps reduce anxiety and calm the mind, and a comfort bag for game storage and other comforting items.

The EQ Kids Crew! Full Bundle Set is available on Somocom Lab.

Fashion Apparel

GO(O)D Vibes Hoodie – Black/White Logo

“If the Vibes ain’t GO(O)D, we don’t want it!!” according to G(O)OD Company Apparel founder Donny Harper. The men’s GO(O)D Vibes Hoodie-black/white logo is a Jersey-lined hood with dyed-to-match flat drawcords.

The GO(O)D Vibes Hoodie-black/white logo is available at G(O)OD Company Apparel.

FE Noel Caribbean Multi Pfeiffer Robe

Part of a stunning holiday collection, the Caribbean Multi Pfeiffer Robe is heavily influenced by the Caribbean heritage of Felisha “Fe” Noel, a womenswear designer from Brooklyn, NY.

The Caribbean Multi Pfeiffer Robe is available here.

Ooshie Moroccan Dream Collection

Melissa Hill, momprenuer, former model, actress, designer and founder of Ooshie, created a go-to brand for day-to-night wear, as well as luxury travel attire for vacations and holidays. The most recent Moroccan Dream Collection includes a plethora of chic designs to gift your loved one for their next trip.

Check out the Moroccan Dream Collection here.

Pardon My Fro Squad Travel Bag Red

For future girls trips, Pardon My Fro designer Dana Bly invites you to travel with style with her spacious, large travel bag for a 3-6 day trip in any season.

Available in blue and red, the Squad Travel Bag is available here.

Tech

Jrumz Expression Wired Earphones

Jrumz, founded by award-winning audiologist Dr. Lana Joseph, offers these customizable, ergonomic earphones for anyone who needs a high performance set of wired earphones. They also offer a level of active noise cancellation.

The Expression Wired Earphones are available here.

PopCom

PopCom founder and serial entrepreneur Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene provides smart technology for vending machines by bringing data and innovation to the vending space.

This company offers an opportunity to gift the entrepreneurs in your life with retail solutions that allow rapid retail expansion, incredible customer experiences, and powerful sales data.