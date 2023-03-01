Black Entrepreneur and Real Estate Investor Launches Hedge Fund to Help Lower-Income Families Start Investing

Serial entrepreneur Marlo Richardson is seeking to educate and help individuals who have an interest in learning how to invest in or acquire businesses and real estate, through her newly-created hedge fund called Business Bullish Investments.

Launched on February 1st, under her parent company, Business Bullish, the investment allows a large organization and an individual to invest in projects, particularly real estate development in a limited partnership. In return, the investors will have ownership of all of their investments. Richardson’s own extensive experience as an entrepreneur and real estate investor inspired her to create the fund.

“Being involved in businesses and real estate ventures, I’ve had people ask me to mentor them or to show them how they can invest. I’ve also had people tell me that they can’t afford it,” she says. “I want to make it affordable. Lack of knowledge and access is the reason the wealth gap is so large between those that have and those that don’t. One way that investing becomes affordable is by pooling money together.”

The investment fund focuses on individuals, who Richardson says do not necessarily qualify as accredited investors, meaning they do not have a net worth over $1 million, excluding the primary residence (individually or with spouse or partner); or Income over $200,000 (individually) or $300,000 (with spouse or partner).

Business Bullish Investments currently has investment opportunities available in Los Angeles County.

“My hope is that everybody that partners with us learns how to invest and makes enough money so that at any point in time they want to branch off and create their own investment opportunities for themselves or create generational wealth for their families- that they have both the knowledge and money and experience to do so,” she says.

To invest in the fund or find out about current investment opportunities individuals and businesses can submit a request on the website, BusinessBullishInvestments.com

This news first appeared on blacknews.com