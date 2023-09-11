Black Entrepreneur Launches LyingClient.com, A Platform That Exposes Dishonest Customers

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Meet Tamera Preacher, the founder and CEO of LyingClient.com, a website she envisioned after having three consecutive bad experiences with difficult customers. On one occasion, her general contracting company, one of very few owned by a Black woman, had been falsely reported to the BBB, and this motivated her to create a platform that would expose dishonest and Karen-like customers. Ultimately, it would be a website that would allow business owners and entrepreneurs to report problematic customers and share their experiences.

It wasn’t easy, however, for Tamera to create the platform. She does not have a technical background, she is a military veteran, and she earned her master’s degree in Human Resources – all factors that have nothing to do with website development. But she was determined to get it done regardless.

She sought out an attorney to learn the laws about recording and displaying customers’ information. Then she began the process of finding the right website developer but initially, no one seemed to have the same passion and standards to develop the perfect website. It needed to be user-friendly, have a social media platform adjoining, and most importantly, be accessible to busy people really easily. Most individuals who work for themselves don’t have a lot of time to write about or even research a customer’s information.

RELATED CONTENT: Armed Man’s Robbery Attempt Is Foiled By Unfazed Customers

Eventually, though, she found the right developer, and the site was officially launched shortly after. Now in year two, she has grown a substantial social media following and gained attention from several business owners active in their careers. Her website has even now ranked #1 on Reddit.com as the best platform to report “Karen” customers.

RELATED CONTENT: A Side of Racism With Those Waffle Fries? Chick-fil-A Customer Receives Order Receipt With Misspelled Racial Slur