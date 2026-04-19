Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Entrepreneur Wins SBA Small Business Person Of The Year To Represent Mississippi During National Small Business Week Ameka Coleman, founder of Strands of Faith, has been named U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Person of the Year for Mississippi.









Ameka Coleman, founder of Strands of Faith, has been named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Small Business Person of the Year for Mississippi.



As part of this honor, Coleman will travel to Washington, D.C., on May 4 to represent Mississippi during National Small Business Week, where business leaders from across the nation will be recognized for their impact, innovation, and contributions to their communities, according to a press release published in Black News.

Coleman founded Strands of Faith with a vision to create high-quality hair care products designed to support healthy hair while encouraging confidence, self-care, belief, and faith. What began as a personal journey has grown into a thriving, bootstrapped brand that has reached customers nationwide.

Built without outside funding, Strands of Faith has evolved into a multiple seven-figure business, reflecting Coleman’s commitment to discipline, consistency, and long-term growth. Her journey as a first-generation founder has been defined by learning in real time, overcoming challenges, and building a sustainable brand from the ground up.



“This recognition represents years of persistence and faith in the process,” said Coleman. “It’s an honor to represent Mississippi on a national stage and to highlight what’s possible when you take the leap of faith to follow your dreams.”

In addition to leading a growing brand, Coleman remains committed to giving back and supporting both future and established entrepreneurs, using her platform to share insight, encouragement, and real-world lessons from her journey.

National Small Business Week, held May 3–9, celebrates the critical role small businesses play in driving economic growth and strengthening communities across the United States.

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