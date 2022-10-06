Black Entrepreneurs Day; Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Shaq and more Join Daymond John at the Apollo

Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, has announced the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase.

In conjunction with Medium Rare and The Shark Group, Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase is an annual celebration of Black businesses aiming to empower and celebrate entrepreneurs everywhere. Focused at the intersection of business and entertainment, Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase has quickly become one of the largest and most awarded diversity and inclusion events in America. Last year’s event attracted over 6.5 million viewers and won its third and fourth Webby Awards as the Best Remote Business & Finance event on the internet. This year’s free global live-stream will air on Thursday, Oct. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. EST across the Black Entrepreneurs Day website, Facebook, and more.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase will feature Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance®. The thoughtfully curated segment includes one-on-one discussions with Black businesses leaders and cultural icons including Shaquille O’Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike moderated by Daymond John. Musical superstar, Big Sean, will cap off the evening with a live performance. All-new for 2022, The Build Black with Shopify’s Pitch Competition, will be a highlight of the program as budding entrepreneurs pitch their businesses live.

Since its inception, Black Entrepreneurs Day has provided guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs as well as over $500,000 in business grants via the “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” created by Daymond John. Black Entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country can apply now for a $25,000 NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant on the event website through Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“Being in year three accomplishes one of my original goals of making Black Entrepreneurs Day one of the most fun D&I [diversity and inclusion] events of the year that brings icons of the Black community to participate in important conversations and moments. I want to thank Chase for sharing my vision to make this possible and help bring in an incredible lineup,” said Daymond John.

“Black Entrepreneurs Day will once again inspire, educate, learn from, and celebrate those that are hustling, pushing forward, pursuing their dreams and, in many cases, thriving.”

“It is truly my honor to return to Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater, and bring BED [Black Entrepreneurs Day] to a place near and dear to my heart while ensuring audiences throughout the world can stream the show for free.”

Black Entrepreneurs Day is excited to welcome its A-List guests and business leaders to the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem in front of a live studio audience. The legendary Apollo Theater plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding in 1934, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

“Black Entrepreneurs Day provides an invaluable resource to a community that is historically overlooked when it comes to resources and funding,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP.

“It is truly economic inclusion for us, by us.”

“As we work to improve every aspect of the Black community – from education and health to building generational wealth – we know Black entrepreneurs and an inclusive, thriving economy are key. The NAACP will continue to ensure economic growth and sustainability for Black people. For the third year, we’re looking forward to seeing the ways that Black businesses are changing the landscape in industries like tech, beauty, travel and retail and helping them scale through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant,” said Derrick Johnson.

Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase Show Program:

– Game Changer Conversations presented by The General Insurance featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike

– Live Musical Performance by Big Sean

– “NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant” Celebration & Showcases

– Build Black with Shopify’s Pitch Competition

– Building Generational Wealth Featuring Tiki Barber presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

– Fulfill Your Dreams: A Small Business Roundtable Featuring Metta Sandiford-Artest presented by Alibaba.com

– Elevating Access presented by Lowe’s Featuring Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison

– Historically Better Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together

– Empowering Entrepreneurs presented by Chase

– Innovating for Health Equity Roundtable presented by Johnson & Johnson

– Magenta Edge Roundtable presented by T-Mobile for Business

– #FundBlackFounders presented by Google

– The Breakdown presented By The General Insurance

– Build Black with Shopify Roundtable

For the third year in a row, Daymond is honored to partner with JPMorgan Chase to power the Black Entrepreneurs Day broadcast. Through Chase resources, the firm offers financial tools and guidance to support business owners start, run and grow their businesses. Through its Advancing Black Pathways (ABP) initiative, JPMorgan Chase is striving to strengthen the economic foundation of the Black community globally.

In 2020, ABP partnered with Chase for Business to launch Advancing Black Entrepreneurs (ABE), an educational program that offers practical advice and resources to help business owners navigate challenges and prepare for long-term success.

Brian Lamb, Northeast Segment Head of Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, will discuss ABE during the Black Entrepreneurs Day program and will be joined by Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., president CEO, BLACK ENTERPRISE, and Mindelyn Anderson, founder of Mirror Group LLC.

Additionally, During Building Generational Wealth presented by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Tiki Barber and Daymond will speak about how clients can become financially savvy and Barber’s career from a famed athlete to successful entrepreneur.

“The journey of Black entrepreneurs can be a mosaic of highs and lows, but that journey can serve as an inspiration to generations,” said Byna Elliott, global head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase.

“As a firm, we’re committed to helping Black entrepreneurs get access to the critical resources they need to be successful, and we are proud to be a part of Black Entrepreneurs Day, which seeks to support and celebrate this inspiring community.”

For the third year in a row, The General Insurance will power the event’s “Game Changer Conversations” featuring Daymond in inspirational one-on-one conversations with Black business leaders and cultural icons. Prepare for game changing conversations featuring Shaquille O’Neal, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee, Venus Williams, and Killer Mike. In addition to this year’s Game Changer Conversations, The General Insurance will also present a conversation entitled “The Breakdown,” featuring Morgan DeBaun, founder & CEO of Blavity, Inc, Ryan Wilson, CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot, and EJ Reed, co-founder of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria alongside Daymond John focused on the importance of overcoming adversity and scaling your Black-owned business.

PepsiCo is committed to addressing inequity and creating opportunities for Black communities and consumers through its various teams, programs, and initiatives including Historically Better Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together. Historically Better is a platform that celebrates HBCU talent and culture, elevates and engages HBCU students, alumni and fans, and inspires the next generation of Black leaders. From highlighting industry trailblazers to awarding scholarships and internships, Historically Better utilizes the power of PepsiCo’s diverse brand portfolio to address inequity and level the playing field for HBCU students with an end-to-end experience celebrating Black excellence in all its forms.

This year, Historically Better will host an exclusive conversation between Daymond John and Kenny Thompson, Jr., vice president of External Affairs for North America at PepsiCo, on the importance of inspiring the next generation of Black leaders live from Howard University amongst a select group of undergraduate and graduate students.

“Historically Better Powered by Pepsi Stronger Together celebrates the Black excellence that lives and thrives at our nation’s HBCUs. I’m proud to bring this program to Black Entrepreneurs Day and to highlight PepsiCo’s work to confront inequity and empower Black communities and businesses,” said Kenny Thompson, Jr., PepsiCo.

“By nurturing the next generation of cultural changemakers and supporting Black business owners as they grow and lift up their communities, PepsiCo can help drive change.”

An avid supporter of Black-owned businesses and organizations as well as a returning partner of Black Entrepreneurs Day, Facebook will be the preferred streaming partner of this year’s event. Tune in to Daymond John’s Facebook page on Oct. 27 to watch for free!