News by Ida Harris Black Girls Rock! And Black Lives Matter Honored At Black Excellence Brunch The Black Excellence Brunch continues to pay homage to deserving individuals







Beverly Bond and Cicely Gay were both recognized for being unapologetically Black and excellent and for their unwavering commitment to tackling Black issues that impact Black communities.

In 2006, Bond, known for her diverse work in culture and entertainment as a celebrity DJ, television producer, founded BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards to “celebrate the excellence and dynamism of Black women across sectors.” The BGR event has since grown into a widely recognized brand and initiative that celebrates Black girl magic,” and cultural contributions in music, art, film and technology.

“It is a profound honor to stand here,” Bond said after sharing how she met Trell Thomas, founder of The Black Excellence Brunch, and thanking him for “pouring into our community.”

Cicely Gay has been an activist and public advocate for over 20 years before stepping into her latest role as board chairwoman for Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in July. After receiving her flowers, Gay returned to the stage alongside Bond to reintroduce BLM and share a gift from the foundation.

“Take a moment to get to know our work but most importantly, get to know our heart,” Gay told the room full of attendees.

“Black Lives Matters now and always and in all ways. We have a check. We are building the largest philanthropic abolitionist organization to ever exist.”

Gay continued: “We are getting this money back in the hands of the people and we are donating from Black Lives Matter $50,000 to Black Girls Rock!”

As people wined and dined and enjoyed one another, Thomas concluded the event on an unexpected note. The host wowed attendees with an intimate conversation with surprise honoree, R&B singer Monica.

The “So Gone” singer spoke of her purpose and having never been in her pursuits due to faith:

“My mom used to always talk about faith being the size of a mustard seed, but at the same time, you can’t see it. So, sometimes when it’s not tangible, you don’t understand this power. I learned to understand the power of it.”

Thomas continues his mission of paying homage to well-deserving individuals and making folks feel like family through food and fellowship in the same vein as he remembers enjoying his mother’s Sunday dinners.

“I wanted to extend that joy to my friends,” Thomas said.

“It’s something that I really like to do in this space is celebrate people. So we’re celebrating all of you, every single person is celebrating.”

“Often we just select a few people that I think that everybody should know and those doing incredible work where they are in their respective spaces.”

RELATED CONTENT: Trell Thomas Shares Journey From Assistant to CEO and How Tina Knowles Helped