News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Black Family Accuses Georgia Mall Employee Of Discrimination Against Disabled Son The family has plans to take legal action against Cumberland mall.







A Black family has alleged that a mall employee in Georgia discriminated against their disabled son.

The Crump family was headed to Cumberland Mall on July 11 when an employee approached them about their wheelchair-bound son. The family was told that the 32-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, could not be with them inside the mall.

The Crumps were there to sell their sanitary napkin products for their company called Reign. They told WSB-TV that they won a pitch competition that allowed them to sell the items at the mall during the MLB All-Star Weekend. The mall is located near Atlanta’s Truist Park, where the baseball games are taking place.

However, their plans were cut short by the alleged discrimination against their loved ones. They claim that mall management offered only one solution: one parent could stay inside while the other takes their son elsewhere.

“You’re saying that my son has to leave. And he’s like, ‘Yes,’ and I’m like, ‘What is he doing?’ This is my child. This is my son. He’s a human being. At this point, I’m really shocked,” explained Desmond Crump Sr.

The family also posted a video while at the mall after a general manager told them to leave.

“I come to y’all with tears in my eyes,” shared the hurt father in the video.

He continued, “You had the general manager of the mall tell us that my son, my son, cannot be in the mall with us this weekend. He’s a part of our company. He’s my son and my family. I find that to be very discriminatory.”

The family claims management did not offer any reasons as to why their son could not stay. However, they believe it was not to draw attention as customers flocked in from the all-star festivities.

Despite this, the family shared their shock and disappointment at the apparent discrimination. They further asserted that their son has always traveled with them and is an integral part of their company.

“So the Cumberland mall, I want to let you all know it’s not the end because of what y’all have done today,” added Crump Sr. “I felt it was very discriminatory that we have to leave now because my son, who’s in a wheelchair and has cerebral palsy, who works with us [and is] a part of our family, he goes everywhere with us. He’s a man. To be treated that way, it’s heartbreaking.”

As a video of the family recalling their experience made rounds on social media, a spokesperson for Cumberland Mall released a statement expressing regret. The representative called the incident “poor communication” and a “misunderstanding” about their son feeling unwelcome.

“This was a deeply unfortunate situation. We are very sorry for our poor communication causing this misunderstanding. We have reached out to Mr. Crump and welcome his family to return to our shopping center,” detailed the spokesperson.

The Crumps, however, refuse to accept the apology. They now plan to seek legal action against Cumberland Mall.

RELATED CONTENT: Deaf Man With Cerebral Palsy Sues Phoenix Police After Alleged Brutal Beating