News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Royal Caribbean Sued After Allegedly Serving Man 33 Drinks Who Later Died On Ship The family called out Royal Caribbean's policies and drink packages.







A Black family has sued Royal Caribbean Cruise Line after Michael Virgil was allegedly served 33 alcoholic drinks and later died on the ship.

Virgil’s family filed a wrongful death complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The family claims that the cruise line is liable for his death as staff refused to prioritize his safety and well-being, using harsh restraining measures that resulted in his death.

Virgil, 35, was aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas for a holiday cruise from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico, in December 2024.

Upon boarding, his family, which included Virgil’s fiancée and his 7-year-old autistic son, learned their cabin was not ready. Virgil decided to hit the bar, where the suit claims he was over-served and became intoxicated, prompting his heightened state of aggravation.

As he tried to find his cabin, Virgil ended up in an altercation with security. According to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News, security and fellow crew tackled him to the ground. The captain allegedly authorized the crew to give the sedative Haloperidol, while also using multiple cans of pepper spray.

According to the suit, the restraint, alongside the sedatives and pepper spray, caused hypoxia and respiratory failure, leading to a cardiac arrest. The medical examiner later ruled the death of a homicide.

“Michael’s family has suffered unimaginable heartache and torment caused by Royal Caribbean, a mega cruise line that prioritizes profit over passenger safety,” said Kevin Haynes, the family’s attorney. “Crew members, including security and medical personnel, are required to undergo rigorous competency training; it is very clear that Royal Caribbean is completely negligent in the hiring, training, and supervision of its vast fleet of maritime employees.

The attorney also noted how Virgil had a deluxe drink package. According to the filing, the cruise staff did not monitor his consumption, which played a role in his behavior.

“We were saddened by the passing of one of our guests, worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said of Virgil’s death.

