Meet the Black Female Architect Behind Nigeria’s Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Projects

Meet Olajumoke Adenowo, the remarkable Black female architect who is responsible for some of Nigeria’s top real estate projects. In a field traditionally dominated by men, she has defied the odds and achieved great success throughout her career.

Black women have made significant contributions to the field of architecture throughout history despite facing systemic barriers and discrimination. Despite their challenges, black women in architecture continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations, demonstrating the importance of diversity in shaping the built environment.

Adenowo was first inspired to pursue a career in architecture after a visit to Paris, where she was captivated by the magnificent structures she encountered. Determined to bring the same architectural excellence to Africa, she embarked on her journey in the field.

She started her career at Femi Majekodunmi Associates architectural firm and quickly rose, proving her passion and dedication. She shared that while others enjoyed their leisure time, she would be found at the office, even late at night.

“I think my boss saw my passion and he gave me a chance. If we had more mentors like that in Africa, I believe the younger generation would blossom faster,” Adenowo told Wakanda Africa News.

At age 25, she established her own company, which has since become a world-class organization known for its excellence in architecture.

Throughout her career, Adenowo has built an impressive portfolio, working on notable projects that have garnered local and international attention. Her noteworthy works include the Nigerian Stock Exchange building, the Heritage Bank Headquarters, and the Ekiti State Liaison Office in Lagos.

Her exceptional performance has earned her prestigious accolades, including the International Alliance for Women World of Difference 100 Award, the Rare Gems Award, the New African Business Woman of the Year Award, and the International Property Awards.

This article first appeared on blackbusiness.com