Black Female-Led Dance Company PPI Will Make Dance History

Ennerèssa LaNette, the founder and CEO of Praize Productions, Inc. (PPI), a Chicago-based dance company and arts organization, is celebrating having reached an impressive milestone as her company commemorates its 12th anniversary season this year. This summer, PPI will participate in the inaugural Millennium Park Residency Program (MPRP), joining three other highly respected cultural organizations.

The program, organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), offers resources and a platform for select organizations to showcase their work during Millennium Park’s vibrant summer season. On June 4th, PPI is scheduled to captivate a sold-out audience with its unique fusion of dance and storytelling on the iconic Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage. Under the guidance of an esteemed Black female leadership team, PPI is dedicated to giving voice to the stories and experiences of Black artists through their work. By maintaining strong connections to the community and fostering social consciousness, PPI’s influence extends beyond the stage, inspiring future generations of artists and change-makers. The organization has consistently provided high-quality performances that rival those of non-minority-led dance companies. The company’s dedication to its craft has resulted in outstanding success and recognition, both at the local and national levels.

“We at PPI feel incredibly privileged to be part of the first-ever Millennium Park Residency cohort. Being a Black-led organization hailing from the South Side of Chicago, we can’t help but feel that this is a truly special chance for our city and the world to see the amazing talent that our community has to offer. Our hearts are deeply committed to working towards giving a voice, platform, and opportunities to professional artists of color, and we couldn’t be more excited about this journey,” says Ennerèssa.

Inaugural Millenium Park Residency recipient Praize Productions, Inc. led by its CEO/Founder Ennerèssa LaNette will produce a one-of-a-kind photography installation entitled “The Rhythm Within Our Blues” in tandem with this year’s Blues Festival. This unique artistic development will incorporate life-size photographs that depict the history and authentic culture of Blues music told via the lens of professional photographers of color from Chicago’s South Side. Photographers include Amber Green, Seed Lynn, and Tony Smith.

Festival goers will be able to be engrossed with this exhibit as they are imaginatively transported to Bronzeville- Chicago’s Blues District while walking through and experiencing large images of historical landmarks, Blues artists, and much more. This new addition to the June 8-11th Blues Festival, the largest festival in Chicago, adds to the artistic richness and deep appreciation of Blues music and its greats.