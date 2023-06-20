Black Fempreneur Turns A $100 Investment Into $200K In One Year

Shonae Jones, a successful dropshipper and the young CEO of The Fempreneur Agency, is empowering a new generation of women entrepreneurs with her inspiring story of how she turned a $100 investment into $200K in less than a year.

Like many individuals, 34-year-old Shonae felt trapped in a job that she didn’t like and actively sought a way out. She started her first ecommerce business several years ago designing themes for Blackberry phones. When Blackberry stopped manufacturing devices, Shonae turned to designing cases for iPhones. This worked for a while but was short-lived because she didn’t have the resources or manpower to grow the business. So, when she learned that dropshipping allowed her to skip inventory, she didn’t hesitate.

Dropshipping is a business model of fulfilling eCommerce purchases without stocking products or owning a physical location. The seller purchases only what is needed from a wholesaler. When an order is received, the wholesaler ships the order to the customer.

An entrepreneur at heart and blessed, Shonae was excited about the prospect of dropshipping. She comments: “I was only making 30K a year as a legal assistant, so my budget to begin marketing was only $100. I needed to drive traffic to the store to make sales, so I used the same marketing strategies from when I was selling the phone cases. It worked! I utilized the strategy consistently and re-invested in the business with my 9 to 5 money as I went along.”

She adds, “Within 2 months, I was making 3K per month and within the next 4 months, I was making 10K-15K per month. By the end of the year, I had made 200K and was able to quit the toxic legal job I hated.”

Realizing the depth of her success with dropshipping, Shonae’s friends began asking her for help to start their stores, which birthed the idea for The Fempreneur Agency.

Touted as The Beyonce of Dropshipping, The Fempreneur Agency is a web design agency that creates expert Prebuilt Shopify Stores coupled with marketing strategies for women that want to fast-track their way to e-commerce success. The websites are completely customizable, and owners can choose from a range of products to sell- from luxury hair and handbags to sleepwear and baby clothes. Moreover, each website comes preloaded with 20 bestselling products that are ready to sell and fulfilled by USA-based suppliers.

Since launching The Fempreneur Agency, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, Shona has helped over 3,000 women start and grow thriving e-commerce businesses. One customer, Shameria J. said: “I’ve been trying for 5 years to start a drop shipping business on my own and wasn’t able due to not having the time to research. I was skeptical at first but decided to take the chance and invest the money to have to set up a store for my little girl’s 9th birthday. They did not disappoint at all. She made $297 in less than 48 hours with her store. I’m ready to purchase your services to add more stores.”

The Fempreneur Agency’s Prebuilt Shopify dropshipping store is affordably priced at $239. For further information, visit FemprenAgency.com.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.