News by Mary Spiller Black Freedom Fund Launches $200M Endowment To Support Black Communities Executive Director Marc Philpart says the fund aims to provide $10 million in annual grants as political pressure mounts over race-conscious philanthropy.







The California Black Freedom Fund, launched in 2020 amid nationwide calls for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd, is taking a bold step to secure its future. The organization has announced plans to build a $200 million endowment, a move both unusual in philanthropy and politically charged as the Trump administration intensifies scrutiny of race-based grantmaking.

Originally part of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, the fund became an independent nonprofit on July 1 under a new name — the Black Freedom Fund — signaling its expanded national mission. In just five years, it has raised more than $97 million and directed $45 million in grants to 206 California-based nonprofits serving Black communities.

According to the Associated Press, the organization supports groups working on criminal justice reform, youth programs, civic engagement, and economic development, emphasizing long-term power-building rather than short-term charity.

Executive Director Marc Philpart said the endowment would allow the fund to distribute $10 million annually without diminishing its core assets.

“When a crisis occurs in the Black community, philanthropy parachutes in, there’s a wave of support, and then as soon as the news cameras turn away, the support recedes,” Philpart said. “We need enduring institutions that are led by and committed to the Black community in ways that have a lasting impact.”

The move comes at a time when federal officials are challenging diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The Department of Justice has been directed to investigate race-conscious programs, while a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against race-based college admissions has added uncertainty for foundations and nonprofits.

Dan Morenoff, executive director of the American Civil Rights Project, warned that the administration is “fervently looking for people to make examples of at this point.”

Despite the political pressure, Philpart said donor interest has grown. “People have rallied to us and really doubled down on their commitments to support Black freedom and Black power,” he said. “That is the most telling thing coming out of this moment — that there is a critical mass of leaders throughout the country who care very deeply about the community.”

The California Wellness Foundation is among those maintaining support. President Richard Tate called the fund “needed now more than ever,” adding, “The fact that we are talking about a Black Freedom Fund is an acknowledgment that not everyone has equal standing in the culture. Whatever headwinds that may exist because of this political moment, now is the time for us to continue to be explicit about our intentions of supporting a community.”

Nonprofits led by Black people historically receive smaller endowments — just a quarter the size of those led by white executives, according to a 2022 Bridgespan Group analysis. That disparity underscores why the Black Freedom Fund views its endowment as a critical tool to ensure stability and independence. Philpart remains confident the fund can meet its ambitious goal. “We’re drawing people out who want to prove we are greater than divisiveness, we are greater than bigotry, and we are greater than racism,” he said.

