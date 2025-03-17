Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Responds To Lil Yachty Saying, ‘BLM Is A Scam’ 'Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people.'







After learning that, during a recent interview, Lil Yachty said that the Black Lives Matter movement was “literally a scam,” a board member from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation issued a response to the rapper’s statement.

According to Fox News, while appearing on the YouTube program “Feeding Starving Celebrities,” the recording artist revealed his thoughts on the organization. When the show’s host, Quenlin Blackwell, asked about the organizations he has donated to, she zeroed in on BLM. His response?

“BLM is a scam.”

He then went on to say, “BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions, and you probably wouldn’t know anything about it because you don’t care about Black people and don’t follow Black news.”

The rapper was referring to a report from 2022 by New York Magazine that discovered that the organization bought a $6 million property in cash in 2020. The publication stated that the organization used donations to make the purchase.

The report stated, “The California property was purchased for nearly $6 million in cash in October 2020 with money that had been donated to BLMGNF (Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation).”

After requests for comment on Yachty’s assertion, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation released a statement to Fox News Digital:

“It’s clear Lil Yachty has been drinking the white supremacist ideology Kool-Aid. His comments are wrong. They are misinformed, unoriginal, and crafted to please the same people who profit from Black suffering.”

It then went on to diss Black artists.

“The real scam isn’t Black Lives Matter. It is watching Black artists with massive platforms recycle the same tired attacks on Black movements while ignoring the actual systems killing us. Black Lives Matter has supported Black families who have lost loved ones to police violence. We have built programs, funded mutual aid, and fought in courtrooms and on the streets to protect our people.”

“BLM was never a scam; selling out your people for clout is.”

You can view the full interview:

