by Kandiss Edwards Black Friday Streaming Deal And The Black Shows That Make It Worth The Subscription







Its time to break out the credit cards and cash-in on the the 2024 Black Friday deals. If you are a cord-cutter that has opted out of traditional cable television service, now is the time to save some coins.

According to Forbes, 99% of households have at least one active Streaming service “paying an average of $46/month.” If you are in-between services or refused to subscribe due to cost, now is the time. These Black Friday deals can save an average subscriber hundreds of dollars yearly. There are multiple streaming bundles, add-ons and yearly deals that average less than $5/month.

HULU

If you don’t have a HULU account you are missing out. Reasonable Doubt is the reason to renew or join HULU. For the low price of $0.99/month you watch Emayatzy Corinealdi, Sean Patrick Thomas and Morris Chestnut engage in messy relationships and Black lawyer excellence.

Disney+ (HULU Bundle)

The Disney+ Hulu Bundle will be on sale for $2.99/month. Rewatch, Disney’s own New Orleans Princess, Tiana. Or New Orlean’s own superhero Anthony Mackie. Mackie’s portrayal as Captain America began in the Marvel Universe. Catch up on the character’s journey before the release of the new Captain America: Brave new world.

Max

Max is not one of the cheaper options on the list. The elite streaming services, formerly HBO, can be bundled with HULU and Disney+ for $16.99/month. THe bundle is a 3 for 1 that is well worth the money. Subscribing to MAX gives you access to Micheal K. Williams Idris Elba, in their critically acclaimed roles, on The Wire.

Starz (HULU add on)

For $0.99/month added on to your hulu account you can enjoy 50 Cent’s Power Verse. Though the Power spin-off, Power Book 1, is ending, critically acclaimed Raising Kanan and BMF are going strong. If that isn’t your cup of tea, you can always go down to P-Valley, when they finally return for the long-awaited 4th season.

Peacock

Bel Air the dramatic adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is excellent. In a world of stale reboots Bel Air a breath of fresh innovative air.

BET+

If you’re saved and sanctified or just want a little wholesome humor Churchy on BET+ is for you. This Black Friday, BET+ is being offered as an Amazon add on for $2.75/month. Conceptualized by comedian KevOnStage, Churchy will give you an absurdly hilarious and nostalgic glance at Sunday service.

AMC

Harald Perineau stars in From a psychological thriller coming up on its third season. AMC+ will be offered for $1.25/month with ads or $2.25/month ad-free.



Black Friday streaming service deals are already available Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 and can be found on the official streaming sites.

