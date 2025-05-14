Women by Stacy Jackson Black Girl Caucus Creates Space For Black Women To Connect Black Girl Caucus has officially launched its online community for Black women to build connections and freely lead.







Houston-based organization Black Girl Caucus has officially launched its online community for Black women to connect and show up for each other.

The initiative, designed to uplift and amplify the voices of Black women, is centered on joy, sisterhood, and purpose. “I created Black Girl Caucus because I was tired of watching Black women give everything to everyone else, with so little poured back into us,” said Founder and Executive Director Sasha Legette, in a press release.

The Clark Atlanta University and University of Georgia School of Law alum drew from personal political experiences that reminded her that, for all Black women give, they are still expected to play the background. Legette stated on her website that the 2024 election was a “gut punch,” “loss,” and “dismissal” to Black women. “We showed up—again. We donated, we organized, we turned out in record numbers. But when decisions were made, our voices were sidelined. Our priorities ignored.” The experience ignited the flame behind Black Girl Caucus’s mission to catapult Black women into a future where they choose each other and build new pathways.

Black Girl Caucus will feature programs designed for Black women to grow in leadership, power, and community. Members will learn to move with strategy and lead with clarity across policy, culture, and community through the initiative’s “We Lead” leadership lab. The “Empowering Voices” speaker series will invite members to participate in informative conversations to gain insight from women at the top of their fields.

Black Girl Caucus aims to support Black women in building connections through its “empowerHer Network,” a space for members to explore community collaborations and career growth. Programs such as the “empowerHer Network” are vital following new data that revealed unemployment for Black workers was on a steady rise. As previously noted by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed unemployment for Black women surged by 106,000 in April, the highest jump of any group.

“We’re not here to play politics—we’re here to shift power,” Black Girl Caucus stated. The initiative’s “BGC Strong” program will further guide Black women as they transform their leadership into political impact.

Get involved with Black Girl Caucus on the newly launched website and subscribe to the organization’s list for an official invite to the launch event. The kickoff celebration will give the community a sneak peek at what the initiative has in store. Join the online community and stay connected with Black Girl Caucus on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.

