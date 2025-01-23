Women by Stacy Jackson Win With Black Women Pens Thank You Letter To Kamala Harris For Her Service As VP Win With Black Women committed to support the former Vice President as she continues in politics with a potential 2028 bid for presidency.







Win With Black Women (WWBW), a collective that has been a devoted advocate for Kamala Harris, is making sure the former Vice President is met with immense gratitude and appreciation following the completion of her term in The White House.

WWBW, along with the Black Women’s Leadership Collective and over ten thousand Black women, have signed off on an open letter penned to the former VP in acknowledgment of her tenure as the first woman and first Black Vice President of the United States. According to a press release, the letter recognizes Vice President Harris’ steadfast commitment to justice and equality and her inspiration to countless individuals, especially Black women.

“On behalf of so many Black women across this nation and beyond, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your service, leadership, and

unwavering commitment to justice and equity,” the letter signed by 10,500 supporters reads. “Your historic role as the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first South Asian woman to serve as Vice President is a profound source of inspiration and pride for us all.” The letter addresses Harris’ efforts toward causes like voting rights, economic justice, healthcare, and equity for marginalized communities.

Social impact strategist and WWBW founder Jotaka Eaddy said, “The thousands of women who signed this letter show the world that even as President Trump works to reverse the progress our nation and Black women everywhere have made, we will continue to work together and vow to never give up.”

Harris broke barriers when she became the first Black woman Vice President of the United States after former President Biden selected her in 2020. WWBW has supported her mission since she took her place in The White House in 2021 as the nation’s 49th Vice President. The collective made history in 2024 during Harris’ groundbreaking presidential campaign, raising over $3 million for the Harris-Walz ticket and inspiring the collection of over $20 million for the campaign from over 200 pro-Kamala affinity groups.

@KamalaHarris has a vision for America that is one of unity and progress, where every citizen has the opportunity to succeed and the support to reach their full potential. Together, we can achieve this vision. #WinWithBlackWomen #OnefightOnevoice #SistersLead — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) September 3, 2024

Win With Black Women partner and Sisters Lead Sisters Vote president Holli Holliday said the collective is “committed to standing with her and driving the change that uplifts our communities.” As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Harris told advisers that she plans to”stay in the fight” and continue working in politics. Discussions with top allies revealed the former VP may run for California governor in 2026 or potentially take another shot at the presidency in 2028.

