Black Girl Magic Educational Services Co-hosts First Fundraiser with USL’s Forward Madison

The excitement is through the roof as the Madison, Wisconsin community prepares to celebrate Black girls and soccer.

Black Girl Magic Educational Services (BGMES) and USL League One’s Forward Madison are collaborating to host their first fundraiser on September 14.

According to Madison 365, BGMES founder and executive director Rosa Thompson said the organization is very excited for the event. “We hope it’s a very successful fundraiser,” she added.

The Black women-led nonprofit organization is a community where Black girls are set up for success through empowerment and educational and professional support.

The event will expose BGMES participants and their families to soccer in Madison, Wisconsin. “We’re just excited to have a group of people out on Thursday night, enjoying soccer and learning about soccer if they don’t know about it, and having a great time,” Thompson said.

Forward Madison FC, which is currently the No. 5 team in the USL League One division, will fight for a spot in the playoffs as they host the Richmond Kickers in Thursday’s game. “It’s just gonna be fun,” said Thompson. “We get a whole section that’s just for people who buy their tickets through Black Girl Magic.” Thompson noted that the new partnership recognizes BGMES as “the nonprofit of the game.”

The soccer match, which is open to the public, will be held at Breese Stevens Field from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. BGMES youth employees will be on hand during the game to share more information about the organization’s services and programming.

Thompson said that all supporters interested in sponsoring those who are not able to afford tickets for the event should reach out to her beforehand. BGMES supporters can also make regular donations to the organization to go toward any of its programs, which include Black Girl Magic Saturdays, Enrichment Events, the Black Girl Magic Conference, and the Youth Advisory Board.

