This group of Black girls was collecting coins and knowledge this past weekend.

A group of Black Girl Scouts made its way to sell cookies at Herbal Aspect dispensary locations in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon.

According to WMTV, the scouts were from Troop 8608, an all African American troop, who found their way to the dispensary on Winnebago St. after making sales at the University Avenue location. Troop 8608 co-leader LaToya McMurray said the particular location was a chance for their scouts to embrace an educational opportunity from an African-American business owner.

“We are here to show support for a Black-owned business; we’re a Black troop, so to combine that is a blessing,” said McMurray, a parent.

Herbal Aspect co-founder Alan Robinson said allowing the scouts to sell at the dispensary was significant for the girls to connect with the community and be introduced to a fresh clients. Robinson added that opening up his locations allowed the scouts to have an educational opportunity.

“If they’re (CBD items) going to be in the home, people need to be safe and responsible with them, so one of the things we’re going to teach them is how to identify what might be a cannabis product in the future or what safe medically guided consumption might look like for minors,” said Robinson.

Having open conversations about CBD is significant to Robinson, and he believes extending such knowledge can clarify why CBD products should not be treated as “prohibition items.”

“Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges,” the website for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland reads.

Each troop is backed by trusted adults, volunteers, and alumni as the scouts build courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place.