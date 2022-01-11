Black Girl Ventures Forms New Partnership with NBA to Help the Next Generation Secure the Bag For Their Business

Black Girl Ventures Founder Shelly Bell is continuously pushing the initiative to help the next generations of Black and brown women scale tech-based businesses.

What began with a focus on crowdfunded pitch competitions, Black Girl Ventures has grown into a community-building foundation with an expanding network to create access to capital for women. Now, with a new partnership with the NBA and the launch of the BGV NextGen Program, 25 students will have an opportunity to bring their visions to life and advance their business plans, according to the site.

Bell made the announcement on Twitter in August 2021. “We are excited to announce that @blackgirlventures will be partnering with the @nba to launch BGV NextGen,” she said in the tweet.

We are excited to announce that @blackgirlventures will be partnering with the @nba to launch BGV NextGen! Which HBCU should we recruit from first?! 👀 Drop your favorite HBCU in the comments… #communityornothing #bgv #hbcu pic.twitter.com/opEidtpCRB — Omi (@iamshellybell) August 6, 2021

The BGV NextGen Program was created for the next generation of Black and brown entrepreneurs in mind attending HBCUs nationally. Though ongoing, the mission stands to fight and help “change the playing field for Black and Brown women-identifying founders while closing the generational wealth gap, strengthening families, and creating a more equitable society.”

The program is open to Black and brown women, ages 18 to 24, and currently enrolled as full-time students at an HBCU. To be considered for admission, applicants must be have a business or existing business idea. A commitment of approximately three hours per week across eight weeks is required of all applicants. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4, 2022, and chosen candidates will be notified by Feb.16.

These lucky young entrepreneurs will receive a $5K stipend, business-growing resources, entrepreneurship skills, development training, lifetime membership to the BGV Connect platform, and so much more.

At the end of the eight-week program, a demonstration will be held where the participants will showcase their personal and entrepreneurial growth. Seven of these women will be selected to participate in Black Girl Ventures’ upcoming pitch competition, where the young entrepreneurs have opportunity to showcase their business to funders.

Good luck to all applicants!