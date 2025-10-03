Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Girls Code CEO Shares How She Got A ‘Footing In The Tech Landscape’ Black Girls Code CEO Cristina Mancini reflects on the sponsor who helped propel her tech career.







Black Girls Code CEO Cristina Mancini explains the difference between a mentor and a sponsor in the corporate world, as well as the sponsor who played a key role in advancing her career in the tech industry.

Before leading the nonprofit Black Girls Code, Mancini advanced through the C-suite, holding executive vice president positions at 20th Century Studios and serving as chief marketing officer and chief engagement officer at Salesforce. She attributes her successful corporate climb to the relationships she cultivated with mentors and sponsors.

“I’ve been really fortunate,” Mancini told CNBC Make It at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. “I have had some incredible mentors and sponsors that have helped accelerate my career.”

The Los Angeles native, who also spent eight years of her childhood in Italy, developed her tech skills on the job, gaining a career-changing sponsorship while navigating challenges with an IT executive at 20th Century. In 2015, during her 13-year tenure at the company, she was tasked with deepening fan engagement with 20th Century properties, specifically through digital connections. But she lacked the necessary tech support, and the head of IT was unwilling to assist.

“I was struggling because the IT executive that was assigned to me was not taking me seriously,” Manicini said, adding that “I needed technology. I needed to test technology, and he would not help me.”

While seeking workarounds to address the lack of tech support, Mancini caught the attention of John Herbert, former chief information officer at 20th Century Studios, who offered guidance rather than criticism.

“You will find if you keep doing that, eventually the CIO will come visit you in your office,” she said. “Luckily, instead of penalizing me for that, John asked, what was I trying to accomplish?”

“He also introduced me to these tech organizations like HP and Microsoft,” she added. “That led to me really finding my footing in the tech landscape.”

The experience underscores the key difference between mentorship and sponsorship. Mancini explains that mentors listen and help improve resumes, while sponsors open doors, placing you in the rooms where you can build your own connections.

At Black Girls Code, Mancini leads the organization’s strategic efforts to advance workforce development and help one million girls of color enter the tech industry by 2040. Through culturally responsive programs for youth and career-acceleration pathways for adults 18 and older, BGC has become a national leader in tech education, equipping over 40,000 students with skills in STEAM fields and helping to close the opportunity gaps in the sector.

“I want people to know that tech is for everyone, and it doesn’t matter how old you are or where you are in life,” Mancini said. “This is an incredible moment in time where you can opt in and affect change at great scale, so there’s no wrong answer to how you start. Just start.”

RELATED CONTENT: Accenture Steps Up to Diversify Tech Talent Pipeline