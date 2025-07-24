Technology by Jameelah Mullen Black Girls Code and The Doux Launch The ‘Black Beauty’ AI Challenge The tech-based contest is designed to empower black girls and women to redefine Black beauty.







Black Girls Code (BGC) and The Doux are teaming up to launch the Black Beauty AI Challenge, a contest that provides an opportunity for Black girls and young women to use AI as a tool to create original videos that reflect how they define beauty, style, and culture.

“If Black creators don’t guide what AI learns from us, we risk being overlooked—or worse, misrepresented by others,” said Maya Smith, CEO and creative director of The Doux said in a press release.

“The Black Beauty AI challenge is about taking control of that narrative by challenging girls to run the code.”

The Black Beauty AI Challenge invites participants to submit their entries, which a panel of judges will evaluate for a chance to win up to $1,500 in cash prizes.

Participants will create a 60–90 second AI-generated video that showcases their unique perspective on Black beauty. Judges will evaluate submissions in two age-based categories:

Youth Track: Ages 13–17

Young Adult Track: Ages 18–25

To ensure a level playing field, entries will be accepted using these free AI software tools, including Kaiber.ai, Runway ML, Luma Labs, Pika, CapCut, or Canva. Judges will consider submissions created with paid platforms for honorary recognition only. Prizes include:

– $1,500 – People’s Choice

– $1,000 – 1st place

– $750 – 2nd place

– $500 – 3rd place

– $150 Doux gift card – 4th place

– $100 Doux gift card – Honorary Mentions

“At Black Girls Code, we show girls and young women that technology is theirs to shape and to connect to their lived experiences because the future of AI is being written right now,” said Cristina Mancini, CEO of Black Girls Code in a statement.

Both Mancini and Smith will join a panel of judges that includes top journalists from the beauty industry.

No prior coding or tech experience is needed. All participants must identify as female and live in the continental United States. The top entries in each age group will be featured on Instagram and TikTok. Finalists and winning videos will also be displayed at a NYC pop-up gallery on MLK Day 2026.

Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code (BGC) aims to build a more inclusive tech industry by educating and empowering Black girls and young women with the skills necessary to succeed in technology through culturally relevant educational programs designed for learners aged 7-18. The organization also offers career advancement initiatives for young adults aged 18 and older.

The Doux is an Atlanta-based haircare brand founded in 2018 by Maya and Brian Smith. Maya Smith, CEO, co-founder, and creative director, started her career as a licensed cosmetologist, working with diverse hair textures in both the United States and Germany. She noticed a gap in the market where the unique needs of textured hair were often overlooked. To fill this need, Maya Smith created The Doux to address those needs. The brand combines high-quality products with a striking aesthetic inspired by ’90s hip-hop, offering products like Mousse Def, Crazy Sexy Curl, Big Poppa, and Bonita Afro Balm. The Doux is available for purchase online and at major retailers, including Walmart, Sally Beauty, and CVS.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Teams Up With Google To Help AI Better Understand Black Voices