The Doux Named Official Beauty Sponsor Of MC Lyte’s ‘1 Of 1’ Tour

Renowned for blending hip-hop culture with beauty, The Doux, the “fastest-growing textured hair care brand,” is the official beauty sponsor of MC Lyte’s “1 of 1: Reflections of Lyte” tour, which began last month.

Initially, a 13-city tour, it has added dates in April, which will further allow The Doux to offer exclusive beauty experiences to concertgoers, engage fans, and celebrate the connection between music, culture, and self-expression.

“Hip-hop is more than music—it’s a movement that has profoundly shaped my life,” The Doux Co-founder and creative director Maya Smith said in a press release. “MC Lyte isn’t just an icon—she’s a trailblazer who has paved the way for so many. We at The Doux are superfans and honored to be part of her tour.”

MC Lyte’s latest tour was created to inspire, uplift, and educate audiences. Blending storytelling with a passion for authenticity, the tour celebrates artistry and self-expression.

“Creatively, The Doux has always drawn inspiration from the music community, and this new partnership continues that tradition,” co-founder and COO Brian Smith added. “We’re excited to support MC Lyte as she brings her powerful artistry to the stage.”

MC Lyte’s “1 of 1: Reflections of Lyte Tour” is a celebration of resilience and empowerment, supporting her latest album, 1 of 1. The tour features collaborations with artists like JoiStaRR, Stevie Wonder, Warryn Campbell, Lil Mama, and Common.

The tour started in Pittsburgh on Feb. 20. After a short break, the trailblazing rapper will hit the road. According to her website, upcoming dates include April 2 in Nashville, April 3 in St. Louis, April 4 in Indianapolis, and April 5 in Louisville.

