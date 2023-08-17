'Black Girls Travel Too' Expands Horizons For Black Women

This Black woman is changing the face of travel one exotic getaway at a time.

Dianelle Rivers-Mitchell encourages Black women to expand their horizons with her travel agency, Black Girls Travel Too. Travel Noire reported that the agency owner, who also goes by Danny, hosts regular and volunteerism trips worldwide.

According to its webpage, the agency owner encourages Black women to “silence the noise” and experience the freedom to live up to their own expectations. Rivers-Mitchell is planning trips to London and Paris, India, South Africa, Grenada, Thailand, and more this year.

The agency also offers opportunities for voluntourism for a different take on travel. People can travel to a place to make a difference through volunteer work. The agency’s site says voluntourism trips are for “Women who have a heart for humanity, a desire to vacation, and a spirit for helping.”

The agency adds, “We all share in the economic and social responsibility to make a difference and make an impact when we can and while we can!” This year, the Black Girls Travel Too Agency offers a voluntourism trip to Barbados from June 8 through June 14, 2024.

Other trips to Barbados include a Crop Over Experience Tour and a Food and Rum Tour. According to the Black Girls Travel Too website, the Crop Over Experience Tour features the biggest Caribbean festival.

According to the website, the founder created the agency after a field trip to Washington, D.C., as a youth. The trip inspired her to help others like her in the world. The Mobile, Alabama native is committed to creating new and healthier generational cycles in the Black community, according to the agency’s webpage. The mother of two is leading by example and creating a family tradition of travel. Travel Noire reported Rivers-Mitchell also volunteers outside of the U.S. with her husband, Oliver, and their two children, Liam and Madison.