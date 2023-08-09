Green Book Global Annouces Black Travel Review Month

In celebration of Green Book Global’s establishment of Black Travel Review Month, the site is releasing its tips and rankings of the best ways and places for Black people to voyage into the beyond.

Founded in 2018, the platform was inspired by the historical “Negro Motorist Green Book” that helped guide Black people safely across the United States.

“As I was traveling around the world, I noticed how difficult it was to determine what racism could be like or what my experience would be like in a destination as a black traveler. Knowing that other Black travelers have this same concern, I created Green Book Global,” stated CEO and founder Lawrence Phillips in a statement re-shared by Thrillist.

The forum utilizes its website and social media accounts to not only provide insight for Black travelers on their journeys, but to create a communal hub where they can detail their experiences abroad.

Wanting to dismantle the gaps in Black international travel, and also the discrimination faced, Green Book Global promotes worldwide exploration through knowledgable trips.

Their rankings of the best destinations for Black people were a diverse array of cities. While Dakar, Senegal took the number one spot, cities across the world, such as New Orleans, Louisiana and Panama City, Panama were within the Top 5.

For Black Travel Review Month, the platform is encouraging Black voyagers to post their authentic stories about international trips, including activities they would recommend, overall safety and Black-owned businesses available to patron.

Green Book Global aspires to be the go-to source for diverse wanderers as they make informed decisions about their travels. In partnership with Expedia, reviewers will be able to win big just by sharing detailed takes. Those who post onto the site will be eligible to score as much as $2,000 in OneKeyCash for their next big vacation.

Seasoned Black travelers who want to expand inclusivity can enter the contest on their website, with winners announced on the platform’s Instagram Live every Sunday.

