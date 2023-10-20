Pageant That Celebrates Black Excellence And Beauty Across The Globe To Take Center Stage In Arizona

Nationwide — Get ready to witness the dazzling world of Black Globe International Pageants™ where excellence, beauty, and inspiration collide to create an unforgettable experience. The Black Globe International™ Crowning of the Nations and Fashion Extravaganza is set to take center stage in the gorgeous city of Glendale, Arizona, United States.

This extravaganza will introduce the world to the extraordinary queens of 2024 who will represent multiple countries, united by their unwavering commitment to empowerment and change.

Black Globe International Pageants, a beacon of empowerment and representation, is thrilled to announce this year’s extraordinary event. The mission is clear: to showcase the brilliance, resilience, and beauty of Black women from across the globe. These incredible women are poised to make an impact, not only on the pageant stage but also in the realms of health, wealth, self-development, entrepreneurship, and more.

One of the characteristics that sets Black Globe International Pageants apart is its three distinctive divisions:

Miss Black Globe International™: A platform for beautiful young ladies, ages 18 to 35, that radiate charisma, intelligence, and ambition.

Ms. Black Globe International™: A celebration of the grown and sexy ladies, ages 36 and better, who embody charm, elegance, and grace.

3. Mrs. Black Globe International™: Honoring the jewel of the married woman, this division recognizes the strength, resilience, and beauty of women who excel in both family and career.

These exceptional women are not merely competitors; they are impactful leaders. Each participant represents a unique story, a powerful journey, and an unwavering commitment to empowerment. They exemplify Black excellence in its truest form.

Following the Crowning of the Nations and Fashion Extravaganza in Glendale, Arizona, our newly crowned queens will embark on a transformative journey. They will continue to inspire, educate, and uplift, as they prepare to compete in the next country in 2024 for the illustrious and coveted titles of Miss, Ms., or Mrs. Black Globe International™.

Their incredible journeys can be followed on the pages of Black Globe International Magazine and across global media platforms. These queens will transcend borders, break barriers, and redefine beauty standards. They will be ambassadors of empowerment, proving that when excellence and beauty unite, the world becomes a more beautiful place.

Join them in celebrating Black excellence and beauty at its finest at the Black Globe International™ Crowning of the Nations and Fashion Extravaganza in Glendale, Arizona. Witness the rise of these remarkable queens who will inspire generations to come.

