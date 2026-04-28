Sports by Black Enterprise From Exclusion To Empowerment: The Evolution Of Black Golf Philanthropy On the Green and In the Community







Written by Dr. Dionne Mahaffey

Golf has long been associated with exclusivity, quiet greens tucked behind gates, and a culture that did not always welcome Black players. But over time, that narrative has shifted. Today, golf is not only a growing recreational outlet within the Black community but also a powerful vehicle for philanthropy, connection, and economic impact. Across the country, Black organizations are increasingly turning to golf tournaments as a cornerstone of their fundraising, blending tradition with purpose in ways that resonate across generations.

The Legacy of the Fairway

To understand the significance of this moment, you have to look back. Golf was once a symbol of exclusion. Players like Charlie Sifford broke barriers in the 1960s as the first Black golfer to earn a PGA Tour card. Lee Elder made history in 1975 as the first Black man to compete in The Masters Tournament, while Althea Gibson transitioned from tennis greatness to the LPGA. Their presence carved out space where none had existed before.

Today, that legacy is being expanded in meaningful ways. A new generation of Black golfers is stepping onto the course, supported by organizations that are intentionally dismantling barriers to entry. Groups like Black Girls Golf, We Black -We Golf, and The First Tee are introducing the game to youth, women, and beginners who may have never considered golf accessible. These organizations are not just teaching swing mechanics. They are building confidence, community, and exposure to networks that extend far beyond the fairway.

That sense of community is precisely why golf tournaments have become such an effective fundraising tool for Black organizations. Unlike traditional galas or ticketed events, golf tournaments create a full-day experience. They offer space for relationship building, intergenerational connection, and strategic networking, all while supporting a cause. Sponsors gain visibility. Participants feel engaged rather than obligated. And organizations benefit from multiple revenue streams, including sponsorships, player registrations, on-site fundraising, and donor cultivation.

From historically Black Greek-letter organizations to civic groups and nonprofits, the golf tournament has become a staple. These events reflect a broader shift toward experiential fundraising, where engagement drives giving.

That impact was on full display at the inaugural “The Links on the Links” charity golf tournament hosted by The LaGrange (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Held at Point University Golf Club, the event brought together community members, sponsors, and supporters for a day that extended well beyond the game itself.

Participants had the option to play a full round of golf in the shotgun-style tournament or take part in skill-building experiences. A golf clinic led by Quincy Heard, PGA Professional and Head Golf Coach at Alabama State University, offered hands-on instruction for beginners and those looking to refine their game. In a nod to accessibility and inclusivity, the event also featured a pickleball clinic, introducing attendees to another growing sport and expanding the day’s appeal.

Integrating Community Wellness: The Black K.A.R.E. Partnership

But the day was about more than sport. It was also about health. The chapter intentionally integrated kidney health awareness into the experience, highlighting the importance of physical activity and education in improving long-term outcomes in the Black community. Through resources and information shared in partnership with Black K.A.R.E., powered by Vantive, attendees were exposed to critical insights around kidney disease prevention, early detection, and the role that movement, including activities like golf and walking, can play in supporting overall wellness.

A Model for Future Impact

For Chapter President Linette Horris-Ward, the event was about more than recreation. It was about impact.

“We were intentional about creating an experience that brought people together while supporting the work we do in the community,” Horris-Ward said. “This tournament reflects our commitment to service, to wellness, and to ensuring that our programs continue to uplift those we serve.”

Proceeds from the event support The Links Foundation, which helps fund the chapter’s local programming across the arts, youth services, health and human services, and initiatives addressing national and international trends. It is a model that blends purpose with participation, demonstrating how thoughtful event design can translate into meaningful outcomes.

In many ways, the rise of golf tournaments as a fundraising tool speaks to a larger truth. Black organizations are continuing to innovate, finding ways to meet the moment while honoring tradition. Golf, once a symbol of exclusion, is now being reclaimed as a space for empowerment, visibility, and economic growth.

And in this day and time, our community has to focus on creative fundraising to generate the resources needed to elevate our own communities.

Dr. Dionne Mahaffey is an award-winning entrepreneur, journalist, professor, technologist, organizational psychologist, and licensed professional counselor licensed in Alabama, California, and Georgia.