Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tee Time With Purpose: Les Birdies Hits 50 Years Of Uplifting Black Women In Golf The golf club will host a gala and golf tournament to reflect on its enduring legacy.







A Black women-founded golf club in Cincinnati is teeing off for a significant milestone.

The Les Birdies Golf Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary as it embarks on another era of trailblazing programming. Its members will gather on the greens for the event, which celebrates its history and continued purpose.

Its golfers remember how the founding members created a lane that encouraged inclusivity in the sport. Given the exclusive nature of other golf clubs, Les Birdies offered Black women a new way to practice their own swings in 1976.

“We were not welcome in many places, and the golf course was not an exception,” recalled Jackie Parker, the club’s membership chair, to WCPO.

Through the gumption of Theresa Bassette, Barbara Cooksey, Mamie Lewis, Kathleen Tolbert, and more, these Black women golfers decided to play by their own rules. Remarking on this enduring legacy, Les Birdies will commemorate a half-century of service with a 50th anniversary gala.

Through the gumption of Theresa Bassette, Barbara Cooksey, Mamie Lewis, Kathleen Tolbert and more, these Black women golfers decided to play by their own rules. Remarking on this enduring legacy, Les Birdies will commemorate a half century of service with a 50th anniversary gala.

The gala will reflect on Les Birdies’ dedication to making the sport accessible to Black women golfers. While the group has expanded over generations, its work goes beyond the golf course.

Although teaching Black women the art of the swing is a part of their programming, Les Birdies has fostered a mentorship program and sisterhood. With members of all ages, they have launched tutoring services, scholarship opportunities, and more for women and girls throughout the Cincinnati area.

Alongside a gala, this commemorative year will also feature a 50th Anniversary golf tournament. At the July 18 event, golfers also will “[play] it forward” for the next generation to change the look of golf.

“What began on the course grew into a powerful platform for impact—supporting students through scholarship tournaments, engaging youth through outreach programs, and building meaningful community partnerships,” described the Les Birdies golf club. “Through these efforts, the club has helped young people pursue higher education and introduced countless youth to the game of golf.”

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